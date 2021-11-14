Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic US Astroworld rap concert: 8 or more deaths
kingdragonfly

7179 posts

Uber Geek


#290474 14-Nov-2021 10:33
Concert organizers and Texas police tried to point finger of blame elsewhere by claiming syringe attack.

The made-up attacker was said to use the drug Fentanyl. It does not reliably produce sedation or unconsciousness. You may think of it as very strong morphine.

Washington Post: Houston police chief backtracks on false story about Astroworld security guard injected with drugs

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner on Wednesday said medical staffers had given investigators incorrect information that a security officer had been drugged at the deadly Astroworld Festival.

The frightful, false account of the guard getting pricked by a needle, blacking out and waking up after an injection of an overdose-reversing treatment was disproved by the guard himself,

Police Chief Finner said after first sharing the story with the public the day after the concert. The unsubstantiated claim about the syringe attack is yet another case of law enforcement sharing unfounded claims about the risk of drug exposure for first responders and others.

The story, which critics had called implausible, was investigated as a preliminary theory after eight people died and many more were injured amid a crush of concertgoers rushing to the stage where rapper Travis Scott was performing.
...

neb

neb
6609 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2812699 14-Nov-2021 17:15
The frightful, false account of the guard getting pricked by a needle, blacking out and waking up

 

in a bathtub full of ice with a note saying "Your kidneys are gone, call 911 or face certain death"? The Houston police should at least get the story right.

