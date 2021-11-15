quickymart:

Modern low self discharge NiMh batteries are game changing compared to the traditional NiMH / NiCad batteries of my childhood.

Had previously given up on non lithem rechargeable batteries, but got two sets of 4 Eneloop Pro's for my DSLR flash, and trialed them in other stuff.

I havn't tries other brands, but eneloop batteries have a reputation of being the best.

Eneloop AA: 1900mAh / 2000mAh?, rated for 2100 charge cycles, Really low self discharge (65% retention after 5 years).

Eneloop Pro AA: 2500mAh / 2550mAh? (slightly more capacity), rated for 500 charge cycles, low self discharge (85% after 1 year), Lower internal resistance (important for really high drain stuff like cycling a camera flash), A little more expensive.

I have the Panasonic BQ-CC63 8 bay smart charger - 5 hr charge time (imported from Lithuania via ebay $61.05+GST incl shipping at the moment), and the BQ-CC55 4 bay Smart charger - 1.5 hr charge time for up to 2 batteries, 3 hours for 3/4 batteries (commonly available in kits in NZ).

Both work well, but the batteries get quite hot in the quicker BQ-CC55, which is not ideal for them. My 8 bay charger is a little slower, which is easier on the batteries. Got the 8 bay charger both because of the heat resewn, and because some of my child's toys run 6 batteries, and it is nice not having to batch them through a 4 bay charger.

For your use case I think (non pro) envelops would be the way to go. Batteries are about $5.5 each in 4 packs.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/BATPAN5255/Panasonic-K-KJ55HCC4TA-3hr-Quick-Charger--4-AA-ene

And a smart and quick charger costs about $36 once you deduct the value of the batteries in the kit.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/BATPAN5254/Panasonic-K-KJ55MCC4TA-3hr-Quick-Charger--4-x-AA-e

Having a smart quick charger (even if batteries get a little warm) is a good starting point, partially when you don't have too many batteries. Can charge odd numbers, and 3 hours isn't super long to wait if you need to cycle batches through the charger. And it is compact if you need to travel with it.

Avoid the Basic overnight charger in the above post. Dirt cheap at $10.5 more than the value of included batteries, but it is very slow, only charges in pairs, and critically is a dumb charger - It will just keep pumping power into the batteries until a timer expires. Quite bad for the health of your expensive batteries.