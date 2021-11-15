Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic Rechargeable batteries, best/cheapest/most charges
quickymart

9053 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#290486 15-Nov-2021 10:42
Back in the 80s I used to have some rechargeable batteries with a charger. From memory the charger was somewhere around $50 and the batteries were around $5 per battery, with 1000 charges in them.

 

I'd like to get some for my boys toys to save buying them endlessly, but what is the best rechargeable battery and charger these days? How many charges can you expect from a standard rechargeable battery these days before they die? I don't want to spend a fortune by the way, so if it's going to cost a lot I'll probably just leave things as they are.

 

Thanks in advance :)

 1 | 2
shk292
2399 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2813042 15-Nov-2021 11:02
I've had good results with Panasonic Eneloops.  You can get them with a charger: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/BATPAN2318/Panasonic-K-KJ51MCC4TA-ENELOOP-overnight-charger-4

 

 

rp1790
603 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2813076 15-Nov-2021 11:51
+1 for Panasonic Eneloops

Scott3
2876 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2813081 15-Nov-2021 11:57
Modern low self discharge NiMh batteries are game changing compared to the traditional NiMH / NiCad batteries of my childhood.

 

Had previously given up on non lithem rechargeable batteries, but got two sets of 4 Eneloop Pro's for my DSLR flash, and trialed them in other stuff.

 

I havn't tries other brands, but eneloop batteries have a reputation of being the best.

 

Eneloop AA: 1900mAh / 2000mAh?, rated for 2100 charge cycles, Really low self discharge (65% retention after 5 years).

 

Eneloop Pro AA: 2500mAh / 2550mAh? (slightly more capacity), rated for 500 charge cycles, low self discharge (85% after 1 year), Lower internal resistance (important for really high drain stuff like cycling a camera flash), A little more expensive.

 

 

 

I have the Panasonic BQ-CC63 8 bay smart charger - 5 hr charge time (imported from Lithuania via ebay $61.05+GST incl shipping at the moment), and the BQ-CC55 4 bay Smart charger - 1.5 hr charge time for up to 2 batteries, 3 hours for 3/4 batteries (commonly available in kits in NZ).

 

Both work well, but the batteries get quite hot in the quicker BQ-CC55, which is not ideal for them. My 8 bay charger is a little slower, which is easier on the batteries. Got the 8 bay charger both because of the heat resewn, and because some of my child's toys run 6 batteries, and it is nice not having to batch them through a 4 bay charger.

 

 

 

For your use case I think (non pro) envelops would be the way to go. Batteries are about $5.5 each in 4 packs.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/BATPAN5255/Panasonic-K-KJ55HCC4TA-3hr-Quick-Charger--4-AA-ene

 

And a smart and quick charger costs about $36 once you deduct the value of the batteries in the kit.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/BATPAN5254/Panasonic-K-KJ55MCC4TA-3hr-Quick-Charger--4-x-AA-e

 

Having a smart quick charger (even if batteries get a little warm) is a good starting point, partially when you don't have too many batteries. Can charge odd numbers, and 3 hours isn't super long to wait if you need to cycle batches through the charger. And it is compact if you need to travel with it. 

 

 

 

Avoid the Basic overnight charger in the above post. Dirt cheap at $10.5 more than the value of included batteries, but it is very slow, only charges in pairs, and critically is a dumb charger - It will just keep pumping power into the batteries until a timer expires. Quite bad for the health of your expensive batteries.



quickymart

9053 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2813152 15-Nov-2021 12:23
That looks like it might be a goer. How long do the batteries last? How many charges?

 

I would probably need at least 6 batteries, so would probably need to buy another pack (of just batteries).

timmmay
18598 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2813227 15-Nov-2021 13:14
Eneloop are good. Amazon Basics can be good but I trust Eneloop more. I have about 50 - 60 AA eneloop from when I powered my photography flashes and battery packs with them, I've had some a decade with very light use and no issues yet.

 

Get a good charger, not the basic fast charger. Maha make great chargers. Others do too, but I know Maha. C9000 is the best model, probably superceeded by now, but 801D is also good.

wratterus
1501 posts

Uber Geek


  #2813228 15-Nov-2021 13:18
Always been happy with Eneloop AA. have had a few failures of the AAA.

Scott3
2876 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2813251 15-Nov-2021 14:00
quickymart:

 

That looks like it might be a goer. How long do the batteries last? How many charges?

 

I would probably need at least 6 batteries, so would probably need to buy another pack (of just batteries).

 

 

 

 

A better Alkaline (disposable) has around 2500 mAh (I think a Energizer max has 2779mAh), so theoretical life of the Eneloop pro's will be similar to alkaline, and Envelops about 20% shorter.

 

However in the real world in voltage sensitive applications (any toy with a simple DC motor), the voltage of alkaline batteries will drop to a point where performance is degraded such that the batteries need to be changing before you use all of their capacity, so Eneloop's will likely offer better usable life.

 

Shelf life is at least a year  

 

 

 

In terms of how many charges Eneloop Pro is rated for 2100 cycles, and normal eneloop is rated for 500 cycles.

 

 

 

You will need to weigh up if you value the higher cycle life, and lower self discharge of the eneloop (White), or you are willing to trade it off for higher capacity, and lower internal resistance (better toy performance) with eneloop pro's.

 

 

 

Note that if you shop around, you can often get Eneloop pro's for a similar price or cheaper than the white eneloop's.

 

Example:

 

https://photogear.co.nz/brands/panasonic/accessories/batteries-power-solutions/panasonic-eneloop-smart-quick-charger-aa-eneloop-pro-batteries-2550mah-4-pack/

 

https://photogear.co.nz/brands/panasonic/accessories/batteries-power-solutions/panasonic-eneloop-pro-aa-rechargeable-batteries-2550mah-4-pack/

 

$74 for 8 eneloop Pro's and a quick charger at Photogear.

 

  

 

Vs $79 for 8 white eneloops and the same charger at pb tech.

 

 

 

Same money would buy you about 110 Panasonic disposable batteries, so don't need to run that many cycles to be saving money.

 

 

 

Personally I prefer me eneloops for the better user experence. Voltage sensitive stuff just runs way better on them than disposable (after the first 15 mins). And it is nice to be able to top off batteries now an then so they don't run out mid play. Obviously would be wastfull to swap disposables before they are flat.



LostBoyNZ
504 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2813309 15-Nov-2021 14:26
We've got hundreds of the Eneloop Pros and they run great even after many years. Would certainly recommend.




quickymart

9053 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2813333 15-Nov-2021 15:22
These are for his toy trains, so not too high-demanding (I hope).

Paul1977
4453 posts

Uber Geek


  #2813338 15-Nov-2021 15:44
Scott3:

 

In terms of how many charges Eneloop Pro is rated for 2100 cycles, and normal eneloop is rated for 500 cycles.

 

 

You've got that backwards. The normal Eneloop is rated for 2100 charges. The Pro is only 500.

Handle9
7826 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2813361 15-Nov-2021 16:54
We've got stacks of the Ikea Ladda (rebadged eneloop). They are good. 

Handsomedan
4870 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2813365 15-Nov-2021 16:59
Paul1977:

 

Scott3:

 

In terms of how many charges Eneloop Pro is rated for 2100 cycles, and normal eneloop is rated for 500 cycles.

 

 

You've got that backwards. The normal Eneloop is rated for 2100 charges. The Pro is only 500.

 

 

 

 

Eneloop Q&A Panasonic website

 

 

 

"eneloop pro Ni-MH “Low Self Discharge” batteries utilize Panasonic’s advanced rechargeable battery technology providing up to 2550mAh* of power (AA batteries) and the ability to be recharged up to 500 times.**"

 

"eneloop Ni-MH “Low Self Discharge” batteries utilize Panasonic’s advanced rechargeable battery technology allowing them to be recharged up to 2100 times**."

 

 

 

Edit: 

 




eonsim
124 posts

Master Geek


  #2813366 15-Nov-2021 16:59
You can get rechargeable Lithium AA cells these days (Pbtech carries some). They provide the full 1.5v unlike NiHM, think they use a different internal voltage but have a converter to drop it to the correct level for an AA. Advantage is they charge relatively fast and seem to last for a while, no idea what the number of recharge cycles they'll survive though...

 

 

 

Seems like they may have a lower mah than the NiHM but they charge much faster so less of an issue.

DonH
176 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2813444 15-Nov-2021 18:01
eonsim:

 

You can get rechargeable Lithium AA cells these days (Pbtech carries some). They provide the full 1.5v unlike NiHM, think they use a different internal voltage but have a converter to drop it to the correct level for an AA. ...

 

 

The converter limits the amount of current you can draw. They're not suitable for multi-amp loads.

ezbee
1189 posts

Uber Geek


  #2813467 15-Nov-2021 19:15
I see that LiFEPo4 batteries are starting to become available.
Though no famous brand backing ?
https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/vectral-lifepo4-rechargeable-solar-batteries-pack-of-2/p/329289

 

AA are only 600mAH , but LiFEPo4 don't have a tendency to combust.
Technology has reputation of being robust and a very high cycle life.

 

At 3.2V for each cell thats equivalent of 1.6V x 2. 
So put in 1/2 the batteries in a device, and make a dummy to fill the empty spots ?

 

Potential Problems 
No major bands yet ? 
No specs on maximum discharge, self discharge and other parameters.
You need a different charger than NIMH, and other Lithium Cells.
Capacity for these so-so. 600mAH for AA, what you might expect for a AAA.
If a major brand gets involved they may use better LiFePo4 technology.
LiFePo4 don't give a nice slow voltage drop, rather, steady voltage with sudden drop at the end.
Assuring minimum voltage of 2.5V, might be tricky.
Unless equipment refuses to operate of give warning to ensure you don;t over discharge.

 

I expect there is more to come in consumer cells. 
Of course the usual China sources will have low prices for these China brands, just delivery issues. 

 

Some more from Swiss Accent Guy on tradeoffs for Maker projects of Lithium battery tech.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eiyBavjQ1Rk

 

 

 

 

1 | 2





