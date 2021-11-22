Ok so wife and I both applied for our vaccine passports and they were e-mailed to us the next day - great!

in the e-mail it said you can add your pass to your apple wallet (see below)..... so I clicked on 'add to apple wallet' and it came up on the screen on the Macbook saying 'done' - but I don't know where it has actually gone to - it's not in my apple wallet on my iPhone or my wifes (I did both of ours)

so my question is - does anyone know how to actually get the vaccine passport from the e-mail onto our iPhones?

thanks in advance