Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicVaccine passport - how to get it onto iPhone?
OnceBitten

441 posts

Ultimate Geek


#290599 22-Nov-2021 13:26
Send private message

Ok so wife and I both applied for our vaccine passports and they were e-mailed to us the next day - great!

 

in the e-mail it said you can add your pass to your apple wallet (see below)..... so I clicked on 'add to apple wallet' and it came up on the screen on the Macbook saying 'done' - but I don't know where it has actually gone to - it's not in my apple wallet on my iPhone or my wifes (I did both of ours)

 

so my question is - does anyone know how to actually get the vaccine passport from the e-mail onto our iPhones?

 

 

 

thanks in advance 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
dclegg
2802 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2817054 22-Nov-2021 13:32
Send private message

The simplest way is probably to open the email on your iPhone, and click the Add to Apple Wallet from there.

davidcole
5482 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2817071 22-Nov-2021 14:02
Send private message

I'd agree with above...I don't know what magic is involved in passing the pass from mac (ipad) to phone.  I just opened the email and clicked the button on the phone to make it appear.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

wellygary
6583 posts

Uber Geek


  #2817085 22-Nov-2021 14:24
Send private message

Have you got wallet syncing enabled in your icloud sync?



OnceBitten

441 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2817148 22-Nov-2021 14:42
Send private message

wellygary:

 

Have you got wallet syncing enabled in your icloud sync?

 

 

 

 

I don't know sorry.... how do I find out if I do?

jarledb
Webhead
2787 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2817149 22-Nov-2021 14:42
Send private message

OnceBitten:

 

wellygary:

 

Have you got wallet syncing enabled in your icloud sync?

 

 

I don't know sorry.... how do I find out if I do?

 

 

Why not just open the email on your phone and click the "Add to wallet" from there. Worked flawlessly here.

OnceBitten

441 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2817159 22-Nov-2021 15:11
Send private message

jarledb:

 

Why not just open the email on your phone and click the "Add to wallet" from there. Worked flawlessly here.

 

 

 

 

thanks - I'll try that at home later (no free wifi at work uinfortunately)

Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 