The .nz address is fine - the restrictions on having to use .co.nz for businesses have been gone for a couple of years now. When that happened, a lot of businesses bought the equivalent .nz to match their existing .co.nz to ensure that no one else would be able to use it to suck in unsuspecting persons to a malicious site. For example, my ISP, 2Degrees, is now accessible on 2degrees.nz. New websites now tend to just use .nz.