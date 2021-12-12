quickymart

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Poor customer service at Domino's
#291891 12-Dec-2021 09:45
I placed an order with my local Domino's recently and part of it was missing (some topping missing off a side). I went back to the store straight away having eaten one portion and was basically told by the young woman that it was (essentially) my issue as I had consumed a part of it. She did not apologise or anything else and I left feeling like it was my fault they got my order wrong.

 

I submitted a survey on the automated e-mail they sent you and also completed something on their website that apparently goes to the person in charge of the local branch, but haven't heard anything.

 

Has anyone had any experience with complaining about Domino's service? I suspect my complaint may have just gone into a black hole.
As an aside, I have no idea how this young woman keeps her job - when I collected the order, she just said "there you go" and walked away, no mention of the missing topping. She was the same one I spoke to when I went back, and left extremely dissatisfied after being brushed off by her. I noted that she seems to treat other customers in a similar way; I guess it's just a job to her.

 1 | 2 | 3
  #2830555 12-Dec-2021 09:58
Go back and ask for a manager, not someone on the shop floor. Politely explain what happened, and I'm sure they'll listen & make things right.

 

If this "young woman" was a manager, then get in touch with Domino's directly to raise a complaint about that particular store, because that's very poor customer service.

  #2830557 12-Dec-2021 10:05
Mehrts:

 

If this "young woman" was a manager, then get in touch with Domino's directly to raise a complaint about that particular store, because that's very poor customer service.

 

 

Probably a bit too late to go back now, this was last week. However I have already submitted a complaint on their feedback form and using a website their chat bot directed me to.

 

I just hope the right person sees it and gets in touch, and yes it was extremely poor customer service. She didn't even apologise for the topping being missing, just gave me some excuse about they were still defrosting it at the time my order was made...yet I felt like this was (somehow) my problem.

  #2830569 12-Dec-2021 10:30
Not entirely related, unless you justify your experience as theit attempt to save money at any cost.
Our local has stopped delivering to two of the most affluent suburbs, both are around 7km and 10-15mins from the store.



  #2830570 12-Dec-2021 10:35
Yep, they have definitely gone downhill, focusing on volume not quality.  

 

Ordered one of their flash new pizza's (gourmet something?) what arrived was a complete disaster.  When queried with the branch (15 minute drive away) they just said the toppings were "hidden"...huh?

 

They wanted me to drive back to the store and they would make another one.  Fair enough I guess but they were not wiling to give me any other compensation for my time or even gas money.  I sent them photos through also.  Refused a refund or even credit. 

 

I ended up contacting their head office through the Facebook page and provided them photos.  They initially redirected me to the branch manager but said I had already been there.  They ended up providing me an evoucher and an extra $10 for the trouble. 

 

They just didn't really give a toss.  Budget brand now, budget price, no doubt minimum wage, high turnover, and crappy work conditions (looking from the customers side of the counter).  No wonder the staff don't give a hoot about service.     




  #2830643 12-Dec-2021 11:57
rscole86: Not entirely related, unless you justify your experience as theit attempt to save money at any cost.
Our local has stopped delivering to two of the most affluent suburbs, both are around 7km and 10-15mins from the store.

 

 

 

You don’t live in palmy do you? Sounds similar to to what dominos have done here, so we’ve never ordered from them. As an aside, if you’re in palmy try the pizza max/ pizza club on the square, best in town and so much better/more filling/toppings to the edge/no silly surcharges for chicken etc. We went there 6 months ago and haven’t been anywhere else since,it makes Hell pizzas look like supermarket pizzas.

  #2830646 12-Dec-2021 12:03
scuwp:

 

Yep, they have definitely gone downhill, focusing on volume not quality.    

 

 

I thought that had always been their MO.




  #2830649 12-Dec-2021 12:11
They have a list of where they want new stores which might explain why. Possibly to do with the pay $5 to get your pizza delivered quicker thing.

https://www.dominosfranchise.co.nz/leasing-enquiries



  #2830671 12-Dec-2021 13:09
Don't Dominos have that pizza camera thingy that's supposed to look at the finished pizza and determine if what they've made is acceptable? It's then supposed to upload a photo of your pizza to the app. You might want to suggest it needs calibration.




  #2830674 12-Dec-2021 13:16
corksta:

Don't Dominos have that pizza camera thingy that's supposed to look at the finished pizza and determine if what they've made is acceptable? It's then supposed to upload a photo of your pizza to the app. You might want to suggest it needs calibration.



Only for the premium 🍕

  #2830809 12-Dec-2021 15:31
@Loismustdye I'm not in Palmy.

@cryan209 good to know about the franchise link, it's an interesting business model to alienate your previous customers, hoping that someone will take up the franchise. It does explain while they're not covering one suburb, but not another, as they're opposite ends of town.
Pizza Hutt do not advertise their franchise availability, but have refused to deliver to the same suburbs here.

Interesting note on the DOM pizza checker (now) only being for premium pizza, explains why it has not worked at our local for years. It also means they can get away with cutting it blindfolded with a spoon.

  #2830821 12-Dec-2021 17:06
Linux:
corksta:

 

Don't Dominos have that pizza camera thingy that's supposed to look at the finished pizza and determine if what they've made is acceptable? It's then supposed to upload a photo of your pizza to the app. You might want to suggest it needs calibration.

 



Only for the premium 🍕

 

 

 

Strange, every pizza I've ordered has had its photo displayed, may a dodgy store?

 

 

  #2830876 12-Dec-2021 17:21
This wasn't pizza though, it was a side which wouldn't be photographed.
For the record there were 2 pizzas as well as the side, and the pizzas were absolutely fine.

  #2830977 12-Dec-2021 20:06
I've always found them great. Our favourite pizza comes with a mayonaise topping which I always remove when ordering. When I pick up I make sure it is not there and on the very odd occasion it is they remake it there and then.

 

To me it seems a bit iffy to eat part of something and then effectively say you want to return it. But then I've seen someone return a used, and so dirty, coffee mug at the Warehouse for a refund - I coudn't understand why TW would allow the refund.

  #2830982 12-Dec-2021 20:30
They were these things:

 

https://www.dominos.co.nz/menu-side/cheese-garlic-scrolls-4-pk-S00314

 

The butter was missing on top but can be hard to tell unless you eat the thing. She tried to say there was garlic inside them, but guess what, there isn't, only cheese. I wasn't looking for a refund (remaking it would have been great instead), but it would have been nicer if she had just offered something as opposed to the "that's your tough luck" attitude I felt I got from her.

  #2831022 12-Dec-2021 21:55
Possibly explains why my last few $5 ones have not had photos.

 

I always plan on getting just the $5 pizza and end up spending another $8 on sides and stuff too. Its how they get you.




