quickymart

I placed an order with my local Domino's recently and part of it was missing (some topping missing off a side). I went back to the store straight away having eaten one portion and was basically told by the young woman that it was (essentially) my issue as I had consumed a part of it. She did not apologise or anything else and I left feeling like it was my fault they got my order wrong.

I submitted a survey on the automated e-mail they sent you and also completed something on their website that apparently goes to the person in charge of the local branch, but haven't heard anything.

Has anyone had any experience with complaining about Domino's service? I suspect my complaint may have just gone into a black hole.

As an aside, I have no idea how this young woman keeps her job - when I collected the order, she just said "there you go" and walked away, no mention of the missing topping. She was the same one I spoke to when I went back, and left extremely dissatisfied after being brushed off by her. I noted that she seems to treat other customers in a similar way; I guess it's just a job to her.