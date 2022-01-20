Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicWhat the hell is going on with FedEx/DHL
techwizard

47 posts

Geek


#293428 20-Jan-2022 10:28
Couriers have changed a bit. Surprisingly, Aramex and NZ Couriers are FASTER THAN DHL and FedEx!

 

Things from DHL get to Auckland really quickly, typically overnight from Australia or 2/3 days from anywhere else then stay in Auckland for about 3 days; stay in Christchurch for another 2 days, then stay in the destination city for another 2 days. So a parcel from Sydney to Dunedin (took 1/2 business days even during COVID - till recently) now takes 5-10 business days. 

 

FedEx is the same; things get to Auckland reasonably fast - but are stuck in Auckland for at least four days before coming back again. Always says transferred to third party (NZ Couriers in my city) but nothing shows up there (same with DHL and NZ Post)

 

BUT then again, Aramex who deliver Amazon are reasonably good for $15 postage (compared to expensive DHL/FedEx shipping); only takes 4 to 7 business days from America whereas FedEx or DHL would take 5+ days longer. Things arrive in Auckland on Sunday - then get delivered Tuesday before 8am. ARAMEX - is better than DHL and FedEx! - WHAT IS GOING ON! 

timmmay
18536 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2853964 20-Jan-2022 10:58
I've recently had DHL from Amazon USA arrive quite quickly with no delay in customs, not sure who delivered? I'm waiting on another DHL economy from the USA that's apparently being delivery by DAI Direct who may hand over to a local company too.

billgates
4399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2853965 20-Jan-2022 10:59
I have had number of deliveries via DHL Express come in past 2 months from Germany, Japan and Australia and delivered to Hamilton within 2 days max of reaching Auckland. Last DHL delivery came just 2 days ago from Australia and was delivered overnight in Hamilton. 




techwizard

47 posts

Geek


  #2853967 20-Jan-2022 11:04
If your within or near a major city (AKL/WLG/CHC), your in-luck. But outside of major cities is where sh1t happens. 



techwizard

47 posts

Geek


  #2853968 20-Jan-2022 11:05
timmmay:

 

I've recently had DHL from Amazon USA arrive quite quickly with no delay in customs, not sure who delivered? I'm waiting on another DHL economy from the USA that's apparently being delivery by DAI Direct who may hand over to a local company too.

 

 

 

 

nz post deliver DAI 

Handsomedan
4781 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2853980 20-Jan-2022 11:51
techwizard:

 

ARAMEX - is better than DHL and FedEx! - WHAT IS GOING ON! 

 

 

I had my first positive experience ever with Aramex the other day - a parcel sent to me from Wanaka to Auckland overnight, took only 8 days to get here. 

 

The last thing (before this most recent package) I had sent to me via Aramex was from Hamilton to Auckland overnight service and it took 6 weeks, a million phone calls and more emails than I care to remember, along with threats of legal action and demands for compensation (which finally got the package moving). 

 

 




techwizard

47 posts

Geek


  #2853982 20-Jan-2022 11:55
I left a nasty review on my local aramrx depot and that solved things

afe66
2907 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2853983 20-Jan-2022 11:58
My DHL parcel from UK arrived yesterday after being ordered last Tuesday.

8 days from Leeds to Dunedin is pretty good.



NPCtom
407 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2855255 23-Jan-2022 20:56
I'm having issues with FedEx too, been in the Auckland Depot on "Customs Clearance Pending" for a week now.

 

It's not the service you expect when you pay $800 for freight...





RogerMW
8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2855263 23-Jan-2022 21:27
I have a parcel coming from Germany with FedEx.... Shipped last Thursday with delivery due by Fri 21 Jan....

 

It has spent 3 days in Paris, 3 days in Singapore and is presently also seeing the sights in Sydney having arrived there Fri evening. Hopefully the last hop across the ditch won't take too long. Looking at FR24, there does seem to be a shortage of FedEx aircraft in this part of the world. I note one heading AKL SYD tonight, so hopefully it does the return trip - fingers crossed.

 

 

Kyanar
3447 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2855442 24-Jan-2022 11:47
I wouldn't use the existence of or lack of planes as an indicator of where your parcel is. I have a parcel (DHL) that is "in transit" from Singapore to Sydney since Saturday which has not yet been scanned as arrived at Sydney. This despite no less than three DHL planes making the journey during that time. I'm assuming the scan for "Arrived at DHL facility" is recorded by scanning the entire cargo container and just batch updating everything on the cargo manifest for it, so I can only assume it's either ramped up pending transfer to the sort facility, or just plain not yet arrived.

Deamo
126 posts

Master Geek


  #2855618 24-Jan-2022 13:24
NPCtom:

 

I'm having issues with FedEx too, been in the Auckland Depot on "Customs Clearance Pending" for a week now.

 

It's not the service you expect when you pay $800 for freight...

 

 

Similar for me. Last update was cleared customs in England last Monday.

RogerMW
8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2857131 27-Jan-2022 12:43
And after several days in AKL,  my parcel appeared at the Christchurch FedEx depot this morning at 8:44. Arrived on the doorstep 12:30 via Sub60 Courier..

Deamo
126 posts

Master Geek


  #2857384 27-Jan-2022 19:54
Well, my parcel arrived in nz on the 25th & fedex handed off to Aramex... who have it in a van scheduled for delivery "today" since the 26th.. hopefully "today" means tomorrow (28th)

Handle9
7744 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2857386 27-Jan-2022 20:01
Kyanar:

 

I wouldn't use the existence of or lack of planes as an indicator of where your parcel is. I have a parcel (DHL) that is "in transit" from Singapore to Sydney since Saturday which has not yet been scanned as arrived at Sydney. This despite no less than three DHL planes making the journey during that time. I'm assuming the scan for "Arrived at DHL facility" is recorded by scanning the entire cargo container and just batch updating everything on the cargo manifest for it, so I can only assume it's either ramped up pending transfer to the sort facility, or just plain not yet arrived.

 

 

The parcel won't necessarily be on a DHL plane. If they are at capacity then they'll use other airlines.

techwizard

47 posts

Geek


#2867077 12-Feb-2022 15:13
It looks like DHL has gone back to pre-covid speed. I ordered something from Brisbane on Friday 4th Feb, arrived in Dunedin over Waitangi weekend and got delivered Tuesday (I am in Dunedin) - and went straight from Auckland to Dunedin (presumably by Air New Zealand, no scan at Christchurch). It looks like DHL use NZ Post depots/collection points (outside of AKL/WLG/CHC); but have their own drivers with DHL branding (on their vans too) - they also take their own routes seperate from NZ Post; as things typically leave Auckland in AM, and arrive in the destination (i.e. DUNEDIN) the same day, late afternoon. 

 

Delays were probaly caused due to Auckland boarder closure (prior to December 15th) - so three went the slow way and took 2-3 weeks to arrive. But with flights back to normal, DHL is too. 

 

But no change with FedEx; things arrive in Auckland reasonably fast; but take at LEAST one week to finally leave and get handed over to mediocre NZC. Probaly cos FedEx used to have good service through their AKL Airport World Service Centre (now closed down); things go to the TNT/Fedex Station in East Tamiki. 

