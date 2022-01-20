techwizard:

Couriers have changed a bit. Surprisingly, Aramex and NZ Couriers are FASTER THAN DHL and FedEx!

Things from DHL get to Auckland really quickly, typically overnight from Australia or 2/3 days from anywhere else then stay in Auckland for about 3 days; stay in Christchurch for another 2 days, then stay in the destination city for another 2 days. So a parcel from Sydney to Dunedin (took 1/2 business days even during COVID - till recently) now takes 5-10 business days.

FedEx is the same; things get to Auckland reasonably fast - but are stuck in Auckland for at least four days before coming back again. Always says transferred to third party (NZ Couriers in my city) but nothing shows up there (same with DHL and NZ Post)

BUT then again, Aramex who deliver Amazon are reasonably good for $15 postage (compared to expensive DHL/FedEx shipping); only takes 4 to 7 business days from America whereas FedEx or DHL would take 5+ days longer. Things arrive in Auckland on Sunday - then get delivered Tuesday before 8am. ARAMEX - is better than DHL and FedEx! - WHAT IS GOING ON!