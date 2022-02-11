Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How To Remove a Hard To Reach Wasp Nest?
outdoorsnz

350 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293743 11-Feb-2022 11:04
At my brothers place, there is a fairly large nest inside of a hedge, which is really 3 different types of trees that have formed a hedge over time.

 

The wasps are flying in through holes in the hedge and I have puffed plenty of kiwicare permethrin powder into the spots where I've seen them flying into.

 

I have a rough idea where I think the nest is, but can't see it due to the nature of the hedge and boundary fence blocking my view. Kinda looks like a old tree stump in there to. Wasps freak me out. Bees and bubble bees I'm quite calm with in the garden.

 

Think they are common wasps. All look pretty small. Not really aggressive.

 

Been 3 days now since I started applying the power. Still quite a few flying about. Rain at night might not have helped. But def some of that power would have got to nest as a few where white and the first blast and they have to be coming in contact with the powder on the bushes.

 

Any suggestions? No mad petrol bomb suicide run suggestions ;-)

 

 

Handsomedan
4854 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2865273 11-Feb-2022 11:07
Flame Thrower? 

 

Maybe call the council or a local exterminator. I know that the council here will sort out a wasp nest if it's located. 

 

 




outdoorsnz

350 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2865297 11-Feb-2022 11:21
Handsomedan:

 

Flame Thrower? 

 

Maybe call the council or a local exterminator. I know that the council here will sort out a wasp nest if it's located. 

 

 

That would take out the hedge along with the fence. Is slightly appealing!

 

Does council touch nests on private property?

surfisup1000
5095 posts

Uber Geek


  #2865300 11-Feb-2022 11:23
We used flyspray against paper wasp nests. Had a real problem with them a few years ago, I think one of our dopey neighbours was breeding them, and they would then migrate to our property and build new nests. The neighbour must have eventually dealt to them , because they've gone extinct from our area now. 

 

In your case though, I'd call an exterminator. Sounds like german wasps, and the nest is concealed. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Varkk
600 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2865302 11-Feb-2022 11:26
Vespex

 

https://www.doc.govt.nz/nature/pests-and-threats/methods-of-control/wasp-control/

 

Or call and exterminator and they can probably put out some for you.

outdoorsnz

350 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2865316 11-Feb-2022 11:33
surfisup1000:

 

We used flyspray against paper wasp nests. Had a real problem with them a few years ago, I think one of our dopey neighbours was breeding them, and they would then migrate to our property and build new nests. The neighbour must have eventually dealt to them , because they've gone extinct from our area now. 

 

In your case though, I'd call an exterminator. Sounds like german wasps, and the nest is concealed. 

 

 

Don't think we have paper wasps in Otago. Not german wasps as they are quite large compared to what I am seeing. I think I'm seeing mostly the drones which I didn't realise until today that they can't sting.

 

Going off topic slightly. My first house I bought ages ago had a old dead nest under the house. It was huge! Grey cone shaped. Germans I think.

outdoorsnz

350 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2865321 11-Feb-2022 11:38
Varkk:

 

Vespex

 

https://www.doc.govt.nz/nature/pests-and-threats/methods-of-control/wasp-control/

 

Or call and exterminator and they can probably put out some for you.

 

 

That is something I've considered in the past and will look more into this one day, but is quite expensive and requires a bit of setup. But true if we all did this, would really make a difference.

jpoc
1034 posts

Uber Geek


  #2868476 15-Feb-2022 08:50
Setup a garden shed near to the nest.

 

Build one of these inside the shed: https://www.instructables.com/Build-A-Fusion-Reactor/

 

Switch it on and leave town for a month.

 

 



Bung
4627 posts

Uber Geek


  #2868495 15-Feb-2022 09:44
outdoorsnz:

Don't think we have paper wasps in Otago. Not german wasps as they are quite large compared to what I am seeing. I think I'm seeing mostly the drones which I didn't realise until today that they can't sting.




Too late.

"Central Otago pest expert Patricia Hilton, from ALLPEST, says she started treating paper wasps three years ago in Alexandra and two years ago in Cromwell

She says she just had her first one in Arrowtown this season.

“Have been treating them since Nov 2020 but only started treating German wasp nests mid Jan 21,” Patricia says."
https://centralapp.nz/news/news-sport/invasive-wasps-making-their-nests-in-central-otago?id=6022101aeeee930028eb3afe

outdoorsnz

350 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2868518 15-Feb-2022 10:24
Bung:

Too late.

"Central Otago pest expert Patricia Hilton, from ALLPEST, says she started treating paper wasps three years ago in Alexandra and two years ago in Cromwell

She says she just had her first one in Arrowtown this season.

“Have been treating them since Nov 2020 but only started treating German wasp nests mid Jan 21,” Patricia says."
https://centralapp.nz/news/news-sport/invasive-wasps-making-their-nests-in-central-otago?id=6022101aeeee930028eb3afe

 

I never got a chance to fully identify what wasps they were, but I wasn't fully convinced they were common wasps due to the fact that they were not aggressive. Zipped past pretty quick.

 

Had a run in with a wasp in the house yesterday and it was very interested in my dinner plate which suggests they've switched to a meat based diet.

 

That NEST is gone! We got a direct blast into it and killed very quickly. Was interesting to see the birds go nuts in that area not long afterwards.

outdoorsnz

350 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2868520 15-Feb-2022 10:26
jpoc:

 

Setup a garden shed near to the nest.

 

Build one of these inside the shed: https://www.instructables.com/Build-A-Fusion-Reactor/

 

Switch it on and leave town for a month.

 

 

Yeah might work... Scary just thinking about that having watched plenty of "Plainly Difficult" youtube videos.

neb

neb
6572 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2868722 15-Feb-2022 15:15
outdoorsnz:

Think they are common wasps. All look pretty small. Not really aggressive.

 

 

Had a problem similar to that here a few years ago, and the permethrin didn't seem to do much even when they were covered in dust. Eventually solved it by sitting next to the nest with a book and hitting them with fly spray whenever a few were visible. After an hour or two the problem was gone.

 

 

(Fly spray is formulated to deal with highly resistant flies, it's absolutely lethal to wasps).

neb

neb
6572 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2868751 15-Feb-2022 15:26
jpoc:

Setup a garden shed near to the nest.

 

Build one of these inside the shed: https://www.instructables.com/Build-A-Fusion-Reactor/

 

Switch it on and leave town for a month.

 

 

Apart from the practicality of running a fusor outdoors, neutrons aren't terribly practical for insect control, you could sterilise them with reasonably large directed doses but to actually kill them requires impractical doses. And that's with a concentrated, targeted beam, since a fusor just flings random neutrons around the environment it wouldn't do much to the wasps, the few that actually found a wasp would most likely pass through it without doing much.

jpoc
1034 posts

Uber Geek


  #2869107 15-Feb-2022 19:59
neb:
jpoc:

 

Setup a garden shed near to the nest.

 

Build one of these inside the shed: https://www.instructables.com/Build-A-Fusion-Reactor/

 

Switch it on and leave town for a month.

 

Apart from the practicality of running a fusor outdoors, neutrons aren't terribly practical for insect control, you could sterilise them with reasonably large directed doses but to actually kill them requires impractical doses. And that's with a concentrated, targeted beam, since a fusor just flings random neutrons around the environment it wouldn't do much to the wasps, the few that actually found a wasp would most likely pass through it without doing much.

 

 

 

I think that it's the x-rays that get em.

 

 

