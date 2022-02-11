outdoorsnz:

At my brothers place, there is a fairly large nest inside of a hedge, which is really 3 different types of trees that have formed a hedge over time.

The wasps are flying in through holes in the hedge and I have puffed plenty of kiwicare permethrin powder into the spots where I've seen them flying into.

I have a rough idea where I think the nest is, but can't see it due to the nature of the hedge and boundary fence blocking my view. Kinda looks like a old tree stump in there to. Wasps freak me out. Bees and bubble bees I'm quite calm with in the garden.

Think they are common wasps. All look pretty small. Not really aggressive.

Been 3 days now since I started applying the power. Still quite a few flying about. Rain at night might not have helped. But def some of that power would have got to nest as a few where white and the first blast and they have to be coming in contact with the powder on the bushes.

Any suggestions? No mad petrol bomb suicide run suggestions ;-)