Check that your car radio can go way up to the limits of FM radio (87mhz - 108mhz).

I used an imported FM transmitter at Christmas for my light display (people could sit in their cars and listen to the lights dancing to music). It worked great but the only free stations are at the ends of each frequency.

Your Suzuki is from before the big technology change in cars, so this next bit shouldn't apply to yours but check if you can.

Some modern cars didn't go to the end of the MHz range.

Second, some modern cars also buffer the FM radio. They seem to delay the in coming audio by a few seconds as a buffer in case you hit a dead zone for standard FM station.