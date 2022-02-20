Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Where have Watties frozen vegetables gone?
#293894 20-Feb-2022 13:41
All the supermarkets round here (Wairarapa)have been devoid of almost all frozen Watties vegetables for several weeks.

Is that the case where you live?





Rikkitic
15653 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2871650 20-Feb-2022 13:55
I haven't seen Wok Creations or other Asian mixes for a very long time. 

 

 




MikeB4
17179 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2871651 20-Feb-2022 13:55
No real issues in Te Awakairangi.

yann
108 posts

Master Geek


  #2871652 20-Feb-2022 13:58
I think they've mostly been there from when I have looked, though a couple of bag sizes for things not always there, though I'm normally only looking for basic things like baby peas or beans etc.  But mainly okay for Manawatu from the what I have seen.



SATTV
1351 posts

Uber Geek


  #2871653 20-Feb-2022 13:59
There was a sign up yesterday at New World, Mt Roskill saying that there were supply issues with frozen vegies amongst other things.

 

Watties probably use local and imported ingredients and have run out of both.

 

I dont have any Watties in the freezer to check the lable.

 

 

 

 

 

 




robjg63
3514 posts

Uber Geek


  #2871654 20-Feb-2022 14:03
If you look on some of those packets, it amazing how much is overseas (chinese) content.
So I would say..... import hold-ups?




Geektastic

16831 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2871656 20-Feb-2022 14:09
Yes possibly. We are not able to get their peas at all yet McCain and Pam's are both available but not as good imv.





alasta
5747 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2871659 20-Feb-2022 14:33
It has been a while since I have been able to get them from Pak N Save Kilbirnie, and I was starting to wonder where they had gone. 



jonathan18
6221 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2871661 20-Feb-2022 14:37
Another Watties product that’s in short supply is NZ-grown canned tomatoes. Enough supply if you want to buy Italian tomatoes (including in Watties cans), but if there’s a reason you’d prefer to avoid buying them it’s a bit tricky…

vexxxboy
3865 posts

Uber Geek


  #2871663 20-Feb-2022 14:39
nothing at PaknSave Rotorua, limited and running out at the others. i was wondering the same thing.




wellygary
6748 posts

Uber Geek


  #2871670 20-Feb-2022 15:46
jonathan18:

 

Another Watties product that’s in short supply is NZ-grown canned tomatoes.

 

 

Obviously no one told my local NW (thorndon WLG)...

 

They were 4 for $7 today and you could have up to 8 tins... 4 times the usually 2 tin limit

richms
25323 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2871691 20-Feb-2022 17:16
No steam fresh ones last few times I have been to the supermarket doing the whole multiple trips thing to get around the stupid limits that are not really limits they have in place on cat food by simply not putting enough on the shelf.




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2871700 20-Feb-2022 17:46
jonathan18:

 

Another Watties product that’s in short supply is NZ-grown canned tomatoes. Enough supply if you want to buy Italian tomatoes (including in Watties cans), but if there’s a reason you’d prefer to avoid buying them it’s a bit tricky…

 

 

In Pak n Save with Mrs Code last week, we were surprised at the checkout to find that they had a limit of two tins per customer of any Watties tinned food. It didn’t matter whether you wanted those tiny tins, or the large tins, of say baked beans - two cans max. Other brands of virtually identical products had no restrictions.

 

As part of a large fortnightly shop, we had four tins of different flavours of the product we wanted. That’s our normal purchase - no stockpiling there. Of their own volition, the checkout person asked the supervisor if we could take four - given that there was two of us. Answer was no.

 

So we checked out with two tins, which I paid for with our joint credit card. Mrs Code then paid for just the other two cans with her version of the joint card - and we left with four in the trolley. The checkout operator was quite relaxed with this.

 

 




Eva888
1182 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2871743 20-Feb-2022 22:00
On the news mention was made of problems with our wheat this season because of all the rain. Wondering if this will impact on flour. In Countdown I notice a lot of brands that are not usual in canned goods and some other areas. It feels as if stocks are running low on many items and they are importing.

MikeAqua
6913 posts

Uber Geek


  #2872499 22-Feb-2022 09:13
Eva888: On the news mention was made of problems with our wheat this season because of all the rain. Wondering if this will impact on flour. In Countdown I notice a lot of brands that are not usual in canned goods and some other areas. It feels as if stocks are running low on many items and they are importing.

 

I would be surprised if most flour milled in NZ is made from NZ wheat.




MikeAqua
6913 posts

Uber Geek


  #2872501 22-Feb-2022 09:17
All sorts of problems in this country with labour supply in both production and logistics.

 

Through COVID and associated border restrictions, we have lost large number of workers from NZ - mainly those who were on working holiday visas etc.




