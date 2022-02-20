Geektastic

All the supermarkets round here (Wairarapa)have been devoid of almost all frozen Watties vegetables for several weeks.
Is that the case where you live?
I haven't seen Wok Creations or other Asian mixes for a very long time.
I think they've mostly been there from when I have looked, though a couple of bag sizes for things not always there, though I'm normally only looking for basic things like baby peas or beans etc. But mainly okay for Manawatu from the what I have seen.
There was a sign up yesterday at New World, Mt Roskill saying that there were supply issues with frozen vegies amongst other things.
Watties probably use local and imported ingredients and have run out of both.
I dont have any Watties in the freezer to check the lable.
It has been a while since I have been able to get them from Pak N Save Kilbirnie, and I was starting to wonder where they had gone.
Another Watties product that’s in short supply is NZ-grown canned tomatoes. Enough supply if you want to buy Italian tomatoes (including in Watties cans), but if there’s a reason you’d prefer to avoid buying them it’s a bit tricky…
nothing at PaknSave Rotorua, limited and running out at the others. i was wondering the same thing.
Obviously no one told my local NW (thorndon WLG)...
They were 4 for $7 today and you could have up to 8 tins... 4 times the usually 2 tin limit
Another Watties product that’s in short supply is NZ-grown canned tomatoes. Enough supply if you want to buy Italian tomatoes (including in Watties cans), but if there’s a reason you’d prefer to avoid buying them it’s a bit tricky…
In Pak n Save with Mrs Code last week, we were surprised at the checkout to find that they had a limit of two tins per customer of any Watties tinned food. It didn’t matter whether you wanted those tiny tins, or the large tins, of say baked beans - two cans max. Other brands of virtually identical products had no restrictions.
As part of a large fortnightly shop, we had four tins of different flavours of the product we wanted. That’s our normal purchase - no stockpiling there. Of their own volition, the checkout person asked the supervisor if we could take four - given that there was two of us. Answer was no.
So we checked out with two tins, which I paid for with our joint credit card. Mrs Code then paid for just the other two cans with her version of the joint card - and we left with four in the trolley. The checkout operator was quite relaxed with this.
Eva888: On the news mention was made of problems with our wheat this season because of all the rain. Wondering if this will impact on flour. In Countdown I notice a lot of brands that are not usual in canned goods and some other areas. It feels as if stocks are running low on many items and they are importing.
I would be surprised if most flour milled in NZ is made from NZ wheat.
All sorts of problems in this country with labour supply in both production and logistics.
Through COVID and associated border restrictions, we have lost large number of workers from NZ - mainly those who were on working holiday visas etc.
