Geektastic

jonathan18: Another Watties product that’s in short supply is NZ-grown canned tomatoes. Enough supply if you want to buy Italian tomatoes (including in Watties cans), but if there’s a reason you’d prefer to avoid buying them it’s a bit tricky…

In Pak n Save with Mrs Code last week, we were surprised at the checkout to find that they had a limit of two tins per customer of any Watties tinned food. It didn’t matter whether you wanted those tiny tins, or the large tins, of say baked beans - two cans max. Other brands of virtually identical products had no restrictions.

As part of a large fortnightly shop, we had four tins of different flavours of the product we wanted. That’s our normal purchase - no stockpiling there. Of their own volition, the checkout person asked the supervisor if we could take four - given that there was two of us. Answer was no.

So we checked out with two tins, which I paid for with our joint credit card. Mrs Code then paid for just the other two cans with her version of the joint card - and we left with four in the trolley. The checkout operator was quite relaxed with this.