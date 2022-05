xpd: only used Ebay for a few items that we knew we'd get better pricing on from overseas interests.

Same here, use Ebay very rarely and only for items I know are more in demand in the US etc. Otherwise I just use trademe.

Couple of things.

1. Send your items tracked or you are asking for trouble. Unlikely for vintage eletronics but you never know who you are dealing with. There are lots of horror stories regarding fraud.

2. Send your items in standard NZ Post boxes (size1, size 2 etc). Easier to quote on.

3. Order your postage via NZ Post online as its less hassle and they offer additional services - eg economy tracked is not available in store. If you ask for tracked instore they will quote you for DHL etc which is at least $50 before adding weight etc

4. Take photos of items during boxing, serial numbers etc. Same as #1 you are kind of limited regarding actions when posting overseas so get as much proof as possible.

5. Also be aware that Ebay will only transfer your money once the item has arrived. So you may be out of pocket for several weeks.