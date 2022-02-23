Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
🎧 Technics headphones giveaway: EAH-A800, EAH-AZ60 and EAH-AZ40
#293952 23-Feb-2022 22:11
Hello folks and welcome to this year's Technics giveaway. Celebrating the launch of their new EAH-A800 headphones, we have secured three prizes for this competition.

 

The Technics EAH-A800 features high-resolution audio, superior noise cancellation, eight distinct mics with wind noise reduction and the most comfortable over-ear fit. These premium headphones can get up to 50 hours of music with ANC and have Alexa built-in.

 

We also have one Technics EAH-AZ60 and one Technics EAH-AZ40 in the prize stash.

 

To be in to win you have to reply to this thread with an answer to the question "If you have headphones, what do you have now and do you use them for?". If you don't have headphones, tell us what is that you would be using them for.

 

We want to know if you use your headphones for listening to music, watching movies, with your phone, at home with hi-fi equipment, or for conference calls on your computer. Bonus entry if you post a picture of the headphones you would replace if you won one of these prizes (just drag and drop a photo into your reply).

 

Good luck all, and thanks Technics for these prizes!

 

 

 

The competition is open from now Monday 14 March 2022. Three winners will be selected by random draw and in order will receive one prize each. The first winner will receive an EAH-A80, the second winner will receive an EAH-AZ60 and the third winner will receive the EAH-AZ40. 

 

General rules: Competition is open to anyone who has had a Geekzone account before the time this competition goes live and the winners will be contacted by PM. This giveaway is only open to New Zealand residents. Prizes will be posted to New Zealand addresses only. After confirmation, we will post winners' usernames on this topic. Winners will receive their prize via post.

 

Email notification: this topic may get quite busy, so if you don't want to receive email notifications when new replies are posted, remember to uncheck the "E-mail me when someone replies to this post" option. An unsubscribe option is always sent with every email.

 




Create new topic
Sony XM2's - I'd use these headphones to listen to music, conduct video conferences and drown out the grating tone of my neighbour mowing his lawn outside my office window at inopportune times.

I'd love to post a picture of the Sony XM2's this would replace, but unfortunately they have been locked in my storage locker at work since late August '21.

I use my airpods pro to listen to music and be hands free on the road. Love to have over the head ones. Good luck everyone.

Having grown up with a Technics HiFi system, this brand has a serious nostalgic kick for me.

Current use would be fun music, calls, and audio/video conferencing.
Good luck to everyone?



The headset I currently use for work is a Logitech H800 with bluetooth and wireless connection options.  Used primarily for phone calls and international Webex sessions & similar (multisite and one-one).  I like the ability to optionally directly connect to my mobile (via bluetooth) or PC (via wireless).  Sound and noise cancellation are mostly fine for business use but probably not be ideal for music etc.

 

Two problems I do have though.  There seem to be occasional problems with the wireless connection which can be a bit embarrassing.  At times I have to pull and reinsert the USB wireless dongle. 

 

Second issue is 'echo'/call quality especially if some on a call are not using a headset.  That is primarily (a) my profound high frequency hearing loss and (b) quality of the source audio (eg.  room echo picked up by a PC or conference mic).  But it would be great if a higher quality headset was able to alleviate some of the audio quality issues.    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

i currently use a cheap $10 earphones from banggood, and that's mainly listening to whatever is playing on youtube.

 

i would really love to win the EAH-A800.

 

mainly will be using to listen to music, and on the rare occasion that the kids are not jumping all over the place, movies!




I have a logitech headset I use for work meetings.

Sony headphones mainly used for listening to music with my phone.

 

 

 



I'd look to get rid of my current daily drivers, which are a pair of Galaxy Bud Pros primarily used for listening to podcasts. Love the metallic purple colour, sound is good, and the NFC ok; but man they are incredibly uncomfortable even with memory foam tips. Disappointing after the gen 1 Buds were a perfect and comfortable fit. 

 

I'd be looking to replace these buds lives, which are great when you want to hear everything going on around you due to the open nature of them, but ANC - why did they bother!

 

I HAD the Sony XM1's. Emphasis on the had as my kids love them so much I pretty much never see them. Mainly use them for listening to music and drowning out the office noise when I'm busy working, not to mention making commuting long distances so much easier. Would love a pair of the EAH-A800 as I've heard great things about them (pun very much intended 😂).





Umm okay well this is a low rent answer, but my "headphones" are some old ear buds I got with an old Sony phone a number of years back. They come complete with a cracked cable which I fear shortly is going to result in my listening experience going from stereo to mono 🧐

 

I use these mainly because they are "just there" and are "good enough" (maybe this is a case of ignorance is bliss in terms of listening quality); but things I use them for are video/audio calls (phone/computer) and listening to music. 

 

I can't imagine what life would be like listening through any one of these Technics sets 🥳

 

 

I have AKG noise cancelling ones for the office to drone out the air conditioning/people noise or when I need music therapy with loud bassy music.
Earpods for daily usage like walking around in public or the office as something to have in the background but can still be aware of my surroundings. 

Currently have a Jabra from work. I use them mainly for calls and the occasional YouTube. The EAH-A800 will be a welcome upgrade.

The new Technics headphones would replace my hand me down Jabra Evolve 65, as you can see from photo, the leather cover has come off one of the ear muff:

 

 

I normally use the Jabra for work calls on Teams on the laptop and on my phone for calls and the odd youtube.

 

 

 

I also have a pair of Jabra Elite 85t for music and youtube which I just got recently.

Using Logitech 933's, but theyve seen better days - power switch is touchy as heck, the battery only lasts a couple of hours now, and theyre pretty bulky. Primarily used for Discord and gaming when the wife is fed up with hearing car engines and my mates laughing over the speakers :)

 

 

 

 

PS: Yes, that is an original G1 Transformer in the background ;)

 

 




