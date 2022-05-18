Hi guys,



We bought some down jackets and looks like it's getting shipped from Melbourne using Australian Post.



The supplier shipped it really quickly but it looks like it's stuck at "Cleared and awaiting international departure" for about a week now. Apparently it's stuck because there's limited flights from Australia at the moment due to Covid.

I've had other items arriving from Australia this week within 2-3 days so there are definitely flights going.



Just would like to know other people's experiences on this.