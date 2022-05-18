Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicParcels from Australia (Australian Post) - is anyone still experiencing delays?
turtleattacks

467 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#296066 18-May-2022 08:26
Send private message

Hi guys, 

 


We bought some down jackets and looks like it's getting shipped from Melbourne using Australian Post. 

The supplier shipped it really quickly but it looks like it's stuck at "Cleared and awaiting international departure" for about a week now. Apparently it's stuck because there's limited flights from Australia at the moment due to Covid. 

 

I've had other items arriving from Australia this week within 2-3 days so there are definitely flights going. 

Just would like to know other people's experiences on this. 

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12007 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2915386 18-May-2022 08:46
Send private message

During COVID, had the exact same issue. AU post showed was awaiting a flight, yet other tracking sites said they were in the air.......   one package took about 3 weeks to move.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
nomiss7
127 posts

Master Geek


  #2915401 18-May-2022 09:00
Send private message

I ordered a couple of things from AU on the 3rd May, one from Mel turned up on Mon morning and the one from Syd has apparently been sitting in AKL since Friday morning.

 

The one consistent thing I have noticed is the AU post tracking is slow to update!

nomiss7
127 posts

Master Geek


  #2915408 18-May-2022 09:05
Send private message

Spoke too soon, it was just delivered, but the AU post tracking still shows as sitting in AKL.....



Stu

Stu
Hammered
6647 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2915410 18-May-2022 09:06
Send private message

Have also had items sent using Australia Post going through either Melbourne or Sydney, take a couple of weeks or so to actually leave Australia, after seeing the "Cleared and awaiting international departure". Chances are they're still playing catch-up.

ETA: If you haven't tried already, the Australia Post tracking number should work on the NZPost tracking system, and may show different information than the Australia Post tracking.




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

CB_24
339 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2915412 18-May-2022 09:06
Send private message

Yip, they'll sit in Melbourne for almost a couple of weeks, say they have left a couple of times, and then finally get to Auckland, once they are there its fairly quick but I get a lot of stuff fom Melbourne and its cinstantly held up there.

Dynamic
3404 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2915413 18-May-2022 09:07
Send private message

If I understand correctly, a fully booked passenger flight means less weight allowance is available for freight in the belly of the plane.  My flights to and from Sydney last week were both jam packed.  This leads me to wonder if it is an air freight capacity issue,




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

turtleattacks

467 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2915418 18-May-2022 09:09
Send private message

Stu: Have also had items sent using Australia Post going through either Melbourne or Sydney, take a couple of weeks or so to actually leave Australia, after seeing the "Cleared and awaiting international departure". Chances are they're still playing catch-up.

 

That's the interesting part for me, how come other items shipped with UPS can arrive in two days, clearing customs but other items can take weeks to clear customs. 



rb99
2439 posts

Uber Geek


  #2915423 18-May-2022 09:18
Send private message

Generally for me, Amazon is good, anything else is bad. Ordered stuff from JB Hifi AU just on a month ago and nothing yet. No tracking for that, just wait, and wait. Stuff from UK also slow, stuff from US slow if not Amazon.

 

Might be because I always pick the cheapest postage, if I get the choice of course.




rb99

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6647 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2915424 18-May-2022 09:18
Send private message

Depends on the ticket. Higher priority shipping gets on first. Australia Post have different labels/costs to send to NZ. Their cheapest option used to only have tracking within Australia, and stopped once it left the country (not sure if that's still the case).

UPS is possibly more expensive and a higher priority.




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

Dynamic
3404 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2915426 18-May-2022 09:21
Send private message

UPS have their own freight aircraft. https://www.flyingmag.com/ups-receives-delivery-of-its-last-new-boeing-747/ 

 

For routes where flying their own aircraft is probably not economic (like to NZ), UPS will likely pay premium rates for guaranteed freight capacity.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

turtleattacks

467 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2915427 18-May-2022 09:21
Send private message

Stu: Depends on the ticket. Higher priority shipping gets on first. Australia Post have different labels/costs to send to NZ. Their cheapest option used to only have tracking within Australia, and stopped once it left the country (not sure if that's still the case).

UPS is possibly more expensive and a higher priority.

 

I guess it's a bit like paying for a first class ticket where you can skip queues in customs. 

We had a 1.2 meter Bazooka water tank from the Gold Coast that literally arrived in two days. I think shipping had cost about $300. 

 

 

 

danielparker
157 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2915436 18-May-2022 09:35
Send private message

I had a package come from Sydney that arrived yesterday.. 18 days to get to NZ.. Most of that was it just sitting at the airport in Aussie.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74189 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2915489 18-May-2022 10:57
Send private message

I had an envelope with the security keys for our giveaway send on the 4 April. It didn't arrive by the 4 May so they sent me another batch.

 

The first one arrived a week later - five weeks for an envelope to travel Sydney to Wellington. The second one took two weeks and arrived here last week.

 

I guess there is still some delays around as I expected a tracked envelope to take a lot less than two weeks between those two cities.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

MikeAqua
6905 posts

Uber Geek


  #2915497 18-May-2022 11:16
Send private message

I just got a few things delivered to Blenheim in under 4 working days from a online seller, whose warehouse is in Brisbane.

 

Amazon free shipping is taking a couple of weeks though. It's for a drill press, so that may explain the delay.




Mike

richms
25305 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2915510 18-May-2022 11:49
Send private message

A small core electronics box took forever to arrive for me, normally it would be a week or so, was over a month for the last one.




Richard rich.ms

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 