Bit of fun on a Wednesday night. Came across this competition on NewsRoom

Music month: Win copy of insane book (newsroom.co.nz)

Win a signed copy of 'Cover Story' by Steve Braunias

To enter,

simply identify or guess the locations of the following four album covers

send the answers to stephen11@xtra.co.nz

with the subject line, in screaming caps please, I WANT TO WIN THIS INSANE BOOK.



competition closes May 31, midnight

Q 1: Awesome suit! But what's the harbour? (Tommy)



Q 2: This is actually a really good record - it's got a Sun Records vibe, like early Johnny Cash. Name the famous South Island scenic spot. (Garner Wayne)



Q 3: It's a live album recorded at the Westward Ho Tavern in Auckland. What part of Auckland? Clue: the pylons. (Prince Tui Teka)



Q 4: I asked director Geoff Steven to describe his 1984 film Strata, and he said, "It’s a movie where an unlikely group of people are stuck together in this dramatic landscape. They’re put into a quarantine station, because they’re carrying some sort of disease. One of the characters is a volcanologist. Another is an assassin. They leave quarantine, and wander across this full-on mountain volcanic landscape searching for — themselves no doubt, or searching for I don’t know what. It has a very East European bleakness about it. It got dubbed in Hungarian." Woah! Anyway, where is this "dramatic landscape", as seen on the soundtrack?