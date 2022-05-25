Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Competition: identify or guess the locations of four album covers (win a signed copy of 'Cover Story')
Wakrak

999 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#296157 25-May-2022 20:02
Bit of fun on a Wednesday night. Came across this competition on NewsRoom
Music month: Win copy of insane book (newsroom.co.nz)

 

Win a signed copy of 'Cover Story' by Steve Braunias

 

To enter,

 

  • simply identify or guess the locations of the following four album covers
  • send the answers to stephen11@xtra.co.nz
  • with the subject line, in screaming caps please, I WANT TO WIN THIS INSANE BOOK.
  • competition closes May 31, midnight

_____________________________________________________________________

 

Q 1: Awesome suit! But what's the harbour? (Tommy)

Q 2: This is actually a really good record - it's got a Sun Records vibe, like early Johnny Cash. Name the famous South Island scenic spot. (Garner Wayne)

Q 3: It's a live album recorded at the Westward Ho Tavern in Auckland. What part of Auckland? Clue: the pylons. (Prince Tui Teka)

Q 4: I asked director Geoff Steven to describe his 1984 film Strata, and he said, "It’s a movie where an unlikely group of people are stuck together in this dramatic landscape. They’re put into a quarantine station, because they’re carrying some sort of disease. One of the characters is a volcanologist. Another is an assassin. They leave quarantine, and wander across this full-on mountain volcanic landscape searching for — themselves no doubt, or searching for I don’t know what. It has a very East European bleakness about it. It got dubbed in Hungarian." Woah! Anyway, where is this "dramatic landscape", as seen on the soundtrack?

 

 

 

Geektastic
16832 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2918598 25-May-2022 20:12
How can a book be insane?





