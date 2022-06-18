Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Can I get a cash refund for the wrong size? CGA?
#298450 18-Jun-2022 07:50
Hi,

 

I bought a dog collar online. The collar size had a size range.

 

S I Z E 
37-50cm / 3.8cm width

 

With no other fitting instructions.

 

My dog's neck fit the range, being under 50cm (I thought). However, it's a martingale collar. The size range, unbeknownst to me, meant fully extended for sliding over the head, not the actual fitted size. This is not explained anywhere on the web site. A martingale collar has a loop that closes. When the loop closes and stops at a certain point as designed it makes the collar much smaller. The collar is miles too small for my dog even with the closing loop let out as far as it will go. The company only has this size,  so I can't exchange it for a bigger one. Unusual for me I didn't first ask if it would fit my dog. I just thought the size range would be the dog's neck size.

 

Can I get a cash refund? I don't need any of the shops other products.

 

I don't see this as a 'change of mind' but I am aware they are under no obligation to refund if I got the size wrong- but in this case I feel the web site measurement was at fault.

 

 

 

Store web site says:

 

EXCHANGE
It is your responsibility to ensure you select the correct size for your pup. However, we understand mistakes happen, so if something does not fit or you simply change your mind we will happily allow you to exchange products or return products for store credit. 

 

 

 

 

If you wish to exchange your goods you may do so within 14 days of receipt. As long as the item is in “as new” condition and all packaging is included.

 

 

 

 

Unfortunately sale items cannot be exchanged and all sales are final. 

 

 

 

 

  #2931272 18-Jun-2022 07:56
You don't say if you've actually asked the shop for a refund yet.

 

Beyond that it would seem that the description isn't adequate so you've got a strong case.  I don't know how much you paid of course and how that compares to energy and time you may have to spend chasing a refund.




