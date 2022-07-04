Lizard1977

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Dissolution Order (Divorce)
I'm hoping there might be some knowledgeable people who can check something for me.

 

When applying for a dissolution order (i.e. divorce), the requirement is that you have been living apart for 2 years.  In my case, my ex and I separated back in February 2020 but we continued to live at the same house (in separate parts of the house, though) until I moved out just over seven months ago.  I don't want to go through the whole filing process only to find out that the Court counts that as "living together", even though we weren't together.

 

There isn't any clear information in the form which explains what "living together" means, except to say that you are allowed to "live together" for a period of up to 3 months, if the purpose is to reconcile.  My interpretation is that "living together" means "living as a couple, with all that entails." 

 

I know I could check with the Registrar when we file the documents, but I'd rather not go through that effort only to be told to come back in 18 months.

AFAIK there is no checks what so ever.  If you and your wife both agree on the paper that you have been seperated 2 years then  the court just accepts that.  How can they prove otherwise?

That's what I would have thought.  The reason I asked is that our Relationship Property Settlement includes the statement that we separated in February 2020 but have continued to live in the same property since the separation date.  I wondered if the Registrar would look at that and raise an issue.

Interesting question. On a side note, when my ex-wife and I got divorced, back in early 2000 we decided to do it back in Brazil, where we first got married otherwise would have to get divorced here and then send papers there. We didn't want to have to fly just for that so we hired the same lawyer (a friend of ours) for both parties.

 

The JP asked "how do I know this is an amicable divorce?" and the lawyer said, "I am representing both sides, so I guess it's pretty amicable?"

 

The JP signed the papers on the spot.




