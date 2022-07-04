Lizard1977

I'm hoping there might be some knowledgeable people who can check something for me.

When applying for a dissolution order (i.e. divorce), the requirement is that you have been living apart for 2 years. In my case, my ex and I separated back in February 2020 but we continued to live at the same house (in separate parts of the house, though) until I moved out just over seven months ago. I don't want to go through the whole filing process only to find out that the Court counts that as "living together", even though we weren't together.

There isn't any clear information in the form which explains what "living together" means, except to say that you are allowed to "live together" for a period of up to 3 months, if the purpose is to reconcile. My interpretation is that "living together" means "living as a couple, with all that entails."

I know I could check with the Registrar when we file the documents, but I'd rather not go through that effort only to be told to come back in 18 months.