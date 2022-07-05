Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicDo you say thank you for the ugly Christmas jumper?
openmedia

2771 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#298657 5-Jul-2022 10:26
Send private message quote this post

Just wondering if you're the kind of person who always says thank you for things you either don't want or don't need.

 

The example is do you accept and say thank you for that ugly Christmas jumper that you'll never wear.

 

 

 

For me there are a couple of categories I'm finding I really need to call out these days

 

  • Being given something I don't want or need
  • Someone else performing a task for me I don't want or need
  • When a task is being performed incorrectly

What is your perspective. Should we always give thanks, even if things don't meet our needs or expectations, or should we respond if there is an issue or concern?




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
floydbloke
2812 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2938419 5-Jul-2022 10:37
Send private message quote this post

It  wholly depends.

 

     

  1. If the item or act was a gift from a family member or friend I 'll always show gratitude.
  2. If it's a paid for item or service and it's not OK then I'll constructively complain until it's put right but I'll thank anyone from the provider organisation who is helping me to get it rectified.

 

Edit: notwithstanding item 1, there may be merit in educating the gifter what could be done better next time - this is not always easy to do without coming across as ungrateful.




So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.

 

 

Geektastic
16719 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2938421 5-Jul-2022 10:39
Send private message quote this post

I was raised to believe that it was rude not to show gratitude for gifts regardless of whether you like them or not and not to allow the person who gave you the gift to be aware of any feelings to the contrary.





networkn
27366 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2938422 5-Jul-2022 10:40
Send private message quote this post

Yes, I believe that if someone gives you something, unless it's herpes, you should say thank you. You don't need to be effusive. 

 

If someone does something for you, that can be more difficult, esp if it's not done correctly. You need to use your judgement as to the impact of allowing it to continue vs any damage that might be done to your relationship. 

 

In the past when we have had family/friends in a less financially secure position, we have made clear we don't want/need gifts and would rather they share their time with us. 

 

 

 

I have had times where something was done in a way I actively didn't want/like, and I always start the conversation with, I appreciate the effort and gesture, however I am particular about how I like that done, and prefer to do it myself or something like that. 

 

I find that being kind usually pays dividends, and the extra effort it takes to find a nice way to handle a situation, is worth it in the longer term. 

 

 

 

 



vexxxboy
3830 posts

Uber Geek


  #2938426 5-Jul-2022 10:43
Send private message quote this post

i do , i just dont like confrontation but my wife is my attack dog . If it isnt what we asked for or agreed on then she's the " can i see your manager please"  and wont back down if she is in the right . I am a little scared of her when she is in full flight. 😁.  




Common sense is not as common as you think.

lxsw20
2900 posts

Uber Geek


  #2938428 5-Jul-2022 10:46
Send private message quote this post

You've not been gifted How to win friends and influence people, I'm guessing?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 