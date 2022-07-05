Yes, I believe that if someone gives you something, unless it's herpes, you should say thank you. You don't need to be effusive.

If someone does something for you, that can be more difficult, esp if it's not done correctly. You need to use your judgement as to the impact of allowing it to continue vs any damage that might be done to your relationship.

In the past when we have had family/friends in a less financially secure position, we have made clear we don't want/need gifts and would rather they share their time with us.

I have had times where something was done in a way I actively didn't want/like, and I always start the conversation with, I appreciate the effort and gesture, however I am particular about how I like that done, and prefer to do it myself or something like that.

I find that being kind usually pays dividends, and the extra effort it takes to find a nice way to handle a situation, is worth it in the longer term.