Just wondering if you're the kind of person who always says thank you for things you either don't want or don't need.
The example is do you accept and say thank you for that ugly Christmas jumper that you'll never wear.
For me there are a couple of categories I'm finding I really need to call out these days
- Being given something I don't want or need
- Someone else performing a task for me I don't want or need
- When a task is being performed incorrectly
What is your perspective. Should we always give thanks, even if things don't meet our needs or expectations, or should we respond if there is an issue or concern?