What is your favourite invention?
Rikkitic

Awrrr
#298918 27-Jul-2022 15:20
Since we seem to be going through a favourites list phase at the moment, I was wondering what everyone’s favourite small invention might be? Not the wheel, or radio, or antibiotics, just everyday things we usually take for granted. For example, I am extremely grateful for the mute button on my remote. I still watch some of our horrible overcommercialised FTA for news and other things and the ability to flick off invasive screaming commercials is essential to my mental health.

 

According to an article in the Guardian, the mute button was invented in 1956  by Robert Adler, an Austrian-born engineer working for the Zenith Radio Corporation in Chicago. It was one of the four buttons on his Space Command 400, the first commercially viable TV remote control (…) Adler’s boss, Eugene F McDonald, a former naval intelligence officer who was nicknamed “The Commander”, had insisted on mute.

 

“He hated commercials,” Adler recalled in 1987. McDonald feared these constant intrusions would kill the new medium of TV. So Zenith boasted that the mute button would allow viewers to “shut off the sound of long, annoying commercials”. 

 

Amen to that. McDonald was wrong about commercials killing off TV, though. They just made it really, really, really stupid.

 


  




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Dingbatt
  #2946971 27-Jul-2022 15:22
Corrective lenses.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

Handsomedan
  #2946982 27-Jul-2022 15:55
Toilet Paper. 

 

I hated using shells and Ivy leaves. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

networkn
  #2946986 27-Jul-2022 15:59
Handsomedan:

 

Toilet Paper. 

 

I hated using shells and Ivy leaves. 

 

 

Shells?! OMG dude you've been doing it wrong. :) Also, for anyone else, perhaps be very careful with eating shellfish :)



Senecio
  #2946999 27-Jul-2022 16:33
I'll take your mute button and raise it to simply the remote control. The remote control is a great small invention. When I was 7 I was the remote.

 

  • That show's finished, can you change the channel son?
  • Can't hear, can you turn the volume up son?
  • Show's over, turn the TV off son.

Sure Dad, would you like me to get you a beer too?

alasta
  #2947000 27-Jul-2022 16:38
Radar cruise control.

PolicyGuy
  #2947025 27-Jul-2022 17:41
The flushing toilet

