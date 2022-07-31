Geektastic

I read a paywall article from the Daily Telegraph today.



Apparently the U.K. Will shortly have the highest level of off shore wind generation in the world. Of course, they need to store some of it. So this:



“Much of the power will have to be stored for days or weeks at a time. Lithium batteries cannot do the job: their sweet spot is two hours, and they are expensive. You need "long duration" storage at a cost that must ultimately fall below $100 (£82) per megawatt hour (MWh), the global benchmark of commercial viability.



That is now in sight, and one of the world leaders is a British start-up. Highview Power has refined a beautifully simple technology using liquid air stored in insulated steel towers at low pressure.



This cryogenic process cools air to minus 196 degrees using the standard kit for LNG. It compresses the volume 700-fold. The liquid re-expands with a blast of force when heated and drives a turbine, providing dispatchable power with the help of a flywheel.



Fresh tanks can be added to cover several days or even weeks of energy storage. The efficiency loss or "boil off" rate from storage vats is 0.1 per cent each day, and much of this is recaptured by the closed system.”



I’m no expert in the subject but that sounds clever and something we could use here.



