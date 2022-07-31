Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicClever idea for bulk power storage
Geektastic

16778 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#298970 31-Jul-2022 15:12
Send private message quote this post

I read a paywall article from the Daily Telegraph today.

Apparently the U.K. Will shortly have the highest level of off shore wind generation in the world. Of course, they need to store some of it. So this:

“Much of the power will have to be stored for days or weeks at a time. Lithium batteries cannot do the job: their sweet spot is two hours, and they are expensive. You need "long duration" storage at a cost that must ultimately fall below $100 (£82) per megawatt hour (MWh), the global benchmark of commercial viability.

That is now in sight, and one of the world leaders is a British start-up. Highview Power has refined a beautifully simple technology using liquid air stored in insulated steel towers at low pressure.

This cryogenic process cools air to minus 196 degrees using the standard kit for LNG. It compresses the volume 700-fold. The liquid re-expands with a blast of force when heated and drives a turbine, providing dispatchable power with the help of a flywheel.

Fresh tanks can be added to cover several days or even weeks of energy storage. The efficiency loss or "boil off" rate from storage vats is 0.1 per cent each day, and much of this is recaptured by the closed system.”

I’m no expert in the subject but that sounds clever and something we could use here.





Create new topic
DjShadow
3848 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2948579 31-Jul-2022 15:21
Send private message quote this post

I still like the idea of using turbines that work off the current in the Cook Strait

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
SomeoneSomewhere
759 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2948580 31-Jul-2022 15:22
Send private message quote this post

The figure that rarely gets reported is simply what the overall efficiency is.

 

Wikipedia says that it's around 25 to 70% depending on how much additional low-grade heat/cold source is available nearby.

 

That's... OK? Still not in the same ballpark as shipping it overseas via cable (>95%), or pumped hydro (70-85%), or the ideal of just shifting demand to meet generation.

 

Still better than hydrogen (18-46%)

 

 

gzt

gzt
13682 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2948581 31-Jul-2022 15:23
Send private message quote this post

Brilliant. I heard of sand batteries recently. For the most part sand is good for localized storage only:

https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-61996520



gzt

gzt
13682 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2948583 31-Jul-2022 15:32
Send private message quote this post

SomeoneSomewhere: That's... OK? Still not in the same ballpark as shipping it overseas via cable (>95%), or pumped hydro (70-85%), or the ideal of just shifting demand to meet generation.

In the common case where energy is lost because storage is limited there are gains at low efficiency. 10% of a gigawatt is 100 million watts etc.

huckster
542 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2948587 31-Jul-2022 15:42
Send private message quote this post

Sounds encouraging if it can re-use existing technologies and be built fairly easily and quickly.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 