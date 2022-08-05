My partner and I are looking to move to Dunedin as soon as we get all our ducks in a row, likely end of the year, job dependant.

However, one concern my partner has is how warm the bungalows are, we really want one, that is half the appear of Dunedin, the culture, classic feel, character of the place, and a bungalow does highly appeal, especially in St Clair or Roslyn. We did look at one in June, and it was nice, but not what I would consider $1.2m nice, and it did feel cold, but then the doors were wide open and understandably, tall ceilings.

In contrast we looked at a newer house in Maori Hill, north facing, so it was warm, loads of glass over 3 levels heating the house naturally. It was an amazing house, but, its not a bungalow. What is your experience of winter living in a bungalow?

And Dunedin Estate Agents, why do they omit so many pertinent photos? Very few show the garage, as a man, I need to see the garage, does it have a workbench, or space for one? Where do I store my tools and garden gear? Likewise the gardens are often no shown in their entirety, which implies that Dunedinites have no interest in these things and that is why agents don't include them, surely that isn't true. Same goes for a a basement, I've seen external photos with windows in a basement level, but no interior photos showing that. If it has a basement, that is a huge bonus, I have a vast collection of Tamiya I need to store somewhere, and I am omitting many houses because the provided photos don't appear to show space.

Anyway, I know once I come to actual looking to buy then I won't be relying upon just photos, I just find it annoying that there are duplicate photos of the interior then external ones not included, just seems like poor marketing, especially when agents charge a small fortune for the pleasure.

How do you enjoy Dunedin? Have you recently moved there or lived there your whole life?