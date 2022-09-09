Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
The Queen has Passed Away
tdgeek

#299451 9-Sep-2022 06:11
In a world where chaos often ruled, there was one who stood apart.

 

RIP Queen Elizabeth II

zocster
  #2964884 9-Sep-2022 06:13
Good innings. Charles is next? Long live the king?

MikeB4
  #2964894 9-Sep-2022 07:05
Kua hinga he totara i te wao nui a Tane.

Rest peacefully. Farvel

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #2964896 9-Sep-2022 07:12
zocster:

 

Charles is next?

 

 

Technically, no, he's already King Charles III (not Philip, Arthur or George).



Handle9
  #2964897 9-Sep-2022 07:17
SirHumphreyAppleby:

zocster:


Charles is next?



Technically, no, he's already King Charles III (not Philip, Arthur or George).



He hasn’t stated what his regnal name will be. He could still be George

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #2964898 9-Sep-2022 07:18
Handle9: He hasn’t stated what his regnal name will be. He could still be George

 

Apparently, it was the first decision of his reign...

 

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-59135132

FineWine
  #2964900 9-Sep-2022 07:25
Condolences to the Royal Family near and far.

 

Being Ex military I polished Her brass Crown on my buttons, belt buckle and hat badge for 11 years. Just after I retired they changed all of these to plastic. This is not going to be a cheap exercise through out the military & emergency services and throughout the Commonwealth.

 




BlargHonk
  #2964901 9-Sep-2022 07:29
What an incredible life she has had



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2964903 9-Sep-2022 07:32
BlargHonk:

What an incredible life she has had



So true.




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #2964904 9-Sep-2022 07:43
I have greatly admired the Queen and am sad to hear of her passing. Nevertheless I am not looking forward to unrelenting and repetitive news on this one story over the next week or so.




wlgspotter
  #2964905 9-Sep-2022 07:47
freitasm:
BlargHonk:

 

What an incredible life she has had

 



So true.

 

+1 - so so true indeed

 

RIP Queen Elizabeth II...

Linux
  #2964909 9-Sep-2022 08:03
Amazing lady - RIP Queen Elizabeth II

Geektastic
  #2964912 9-Sep-2022 08:08
The end of an era without doubt. She belonged to a more civilised time.

Long live the King.





sen8or
  #2964913 9-Sep-2022 08:11
Very upsetting news this morning. She held a certain grace in all her appearances. King Charles will have some big shoes to fill

MikeB4
  #2964914 9-Sep-2022 08:12
Geektastic: The end of an era without doubt. She belonged to a more civilised time.

Long live the King.


She may have started in somewhat more civilised times but I believe she brought that civilisation with her throughout her reign. She alone stood out and above the rest of the world leaders. She personified the motto Keep calm, and carry on.

quickymart
  #2964915 9-Sep-2022 08:16
She can be reunited with Prince Philip now. RIP your Majesty 😢

