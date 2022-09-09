In a world where chaos often ruled, there was one who stood apart.
RIP Queen Elizabeth II
Good innings. Charles is next? Long live the king?
zocster:
Charles is next?
Technically, no, he's already King Charles III (not Philip, Arthur or George).
SirHumphreyAppleby:zocster:
Handle9: He hasn’t stated what his regnal name will be. He could still be George
Apparently, it was the first decision of his reign...
Condolences to the Royal Family near and far.
Being Ex military I polished Her brass Crown on my buttons, belt buckle and hat badge for 11 years. Just after I retired they changed all of these to plastic. This is not going to be a cheap exercise through out the military & emergency services and throughout the Commonwealth.
BlargHonk:
What an incredible life she has had
I have greatly admired the Queen and am sad to hear of her passing. Nevertheless I am not looking forward to unrelenting and repetitive news on this one story over the next week or so.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
freitasm:BlargHonk:
So true.
+1 - so so true indeed
RIP Queen Elizabeth II...
Amazing lady - RIP Queen Elizabeth II
Very upsetting news this morning. She held a certain grace in all her appearances. King Charles will have some big shoes to fill
Geektastic: The end of an era without doubt. She belonged to a more civilised time.
Long live the King.
She can be reunited with Prince Philip now. RIP your Majesty 😢