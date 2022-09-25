So our Magimix 4200 food processor has a little plastic cap that goes on top of the cutting/blending blade.

Its that white plastic thing that is around 35mm diameter.

There was a build up of crud and I popped it off and cleaned everything up. But that bit of plastic is probably 10 years old or so and has got a bit brittle and has cracked when I tried to put it back in place - though its still currently in one piece. I googled and that little part is not available and a whole new blade assembly is >$150. The blade is actually fine.

Does anyone have any idea if there any any places (Auckland) that could maybe scan and print something like this and if so, what sort of cost?

The food processor will work without it, but I think it is to stop dust and gunk getting near the drive spindle.