Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topic3D printing a small plastic part (Auckland)
robjg63

3530 posts

Uber Geek


#300649 25-Sep-2022 13:23
Send private message quote this post

So our Magimix 4200 food processor has a little plastic cap that goes on top of the cutting/blending blade.

 

Its that white plastic thing that is around 35mm diameter.

 

 

There was a build up of crud and I popped it off and cleaned everything up. But that bit of plastic is probably 10 years old or so and has got a bit brittle and has cracked when I tried to put it back in place - though its still currently in one piece. I googled and that little part is not available and a whole new blade assembly is >$150. The blade is actually fine.

 

Does anyone have any idea if there any any places (Auckland) that could maybe scan and print something like this and if so, what sort of cost?

 

The food processor will work without it, but I think it is to stop dust and gunk getting near the drive spindle.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Create new topic
Mehrts
555 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2972745 25-Sep-2022 13:52
Send private message quote this post

A quick search brought up this 3D print file

It says it suits a range of models which aren't yours, but it looks like the same part. Might just have to change the print size if it's too small.

 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
robjg63

3530 posts

Uber Geek


  #2972756 25-Sep-2022 14:53
Send private message quote this post

Wow - that's amazingly helpful!

 

It looks very similar - I will have to try and work out how to find out the dimensions of that 3D part. 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Hero11 Review
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:16

Netgear Debuts WiFi 6E in New Zealand With Arrival of New Orbi and Nighthawk Products
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:15

Logitech Introduces the G502 X Gaming Mouse in Wired and PLUS Versions
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10

Amazon Introducing Amazon Kids on Alexa
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10

GoPro Launches Three New HERO11 Cameras
Posted 15-Sep-2022 03:00

Amazon Introduces New Kindle With Higher Resolution Display
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:15

Corel Rebrands as Alludo
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:10

D-Link A/NZ Launches New M32 AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Systems
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:56

Kordia Cyber Academy to Target the Cyber Skills Shortage
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:49

Intel and Broadcom Achieve Major Wi-Fi 7 Industry Milestone
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:45

Philips Hue Offers New Immersive Lighting Experiences for Lifestyle and Entertainment
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:38

New Jabra Elite 5 Supports Active Noise Cancellation and Long Battery Life
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:30

JBL Quantum Boosts Gaming Audio Lineup
Posted 13-Sep-2022 18:35

Partnership aims to bring good news for te reo MÄori
Posted 13-Sep-2022 10:00

Spark expands 5G in Auckland with Samsung
Posted 5-Sep-2022 12:39








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 