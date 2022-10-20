Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicMy phones and my shirts
mdav056

554 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#301985 20-Oct-2022 15:56
Send private message quote this post

I'm having trouble.  When I think about buying a new phone (and I always buy ones 2+ years after they first came out, and have had time to solidify), I don't seem able to find any that would fit my shirt pocket. They keep getting bigger (correlated with my waist) but shirt pockets don't.

 

When I bought my S9 a couple of years ago, I had to junk 2 shirts that would not accommodate my S9 + wallet with credit cards. The total width is about 80 mm and the total depth about 25 mm. I can't find shirts with wider, deeper pockets anyway.

 

When I look for Samsung Android phones (I don't need anything flash), I would not be able to get them and a wallet into any of my shirt pockets- the size of the present phone is the max I can use.

 

Can any of you help with my first-world problem?  Must be android, 2 years or so since introduction, VoLTE, WiFi calling if it ever comes to Skinny via Spark, and be generally middle-of-the-road. Suggestions welcome.

 

Please try to avoid telling me where else I should put it...




gml

Create new topic
lxsw20
3011 posts

Uber Geek


  #2985369 20-Oct-2022 15:58
Send private message quote this post

I'm guessing the S10e is getting a bit old?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
mdav056

554 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2985372 20-Oct-2022 16:00
Send private message quote this post

lxsw20:

 

I'm guessing the S10e is getting a bit old?

 

 

and too big. But thanks.




gml

johno1234
289 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2985377 20-Oct-2022 16:03
Send private message quote this post

mdav056:

 

I'm having trouble.  When I think about buying a new phone (and I always buy ones 2+ years after they first came out, and have had time to solidify), I don't seem able to find any that would fit my shirt pocket. They keep getting bigger (correlated with my waist) but shirt pockets don't.

 

When I bought my S9 a couple of years ago, I had to junk 2 shirts that would not accommodate my S9 + wallet with credit cards. The total width is about 80 mm and the total depth about 25 mm. I can't find shirts with wider, deeper pockets anyway.

 

When I look for Samsung Android phones (I don't need anything flash), I would not be able to get them and a wallet into any of my shirt pockets- the size of the present phone is the max I can use.

 

Can any of you help with my first-world problem?  Must be android, 2 years or so since introduction, VoLTE, WiFi calling if it ever comes to Skinny via Spark, and be generally middle-of-the-road. Suggestions welcome.

 

Please try to avoid telling me where else I should put it...

 

 

I find the shirt pocket is a very risky place for a phone. Bend forward and it just falls out, possibly onto concrete to shatter, or worse, into a toilet bowl!

 

Far better to put the phone in your front trouser pocket. Even large phones fit and none fall out. Assuming you wear trousers that is!

 

 



mdav056

554 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2985380 20-Oct-2022 16:06
Send private message quote this post

johno1234:

 

mdav056:

 

I'm having trouble.  When I think about buying a new phone (and I always buy ones 2+ years after they first came out, and have had time to solidify), I don't seem able to find any that would fit my shirt pocket. They keep getting bigger (correlated with my waist) but shirt pockets don't.

 

When I bought my S9 a couple of years ago, I had to junk 2 shirts that would not accommodate my S9 + wallet with credit cards. The total width is about 80 mm and the total depth about 25 mm. I can't find shirts with wider, deeper pockets anyway.

 

When I look for Samsung Android phones (I don't need anything flash), I would not be able to get them and a wallet into any of my shirt pockets- the size of the present phone is the max I can use.

 

Can any of you help with my first-world problem?  Must be android, 2 years or so since introduction, VoLTE, WiFi calling if it ever comes to Skinny via Spark, and be generally middle-of-the-road. Suggestions welcome.

 

Please try to avoid telling me where else I should put it...

 

 

I find the shirt pocket is a very risky place for a phone. Bend forward and it just falls out, possibly onto concrete to shatter, or worse, into a toilet bowl!

 

Far better to put the phone in your front trouser pocket. Even large phones fit and none fall out. Assuming you wear trousers that is!

 

 

 

 

Yes, I know. But this a makes my trousers fall down (useful in the toilet, yes, but only there)




gml

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Rolls-royce Spectre Unveiled
Posted 19-Oct-2022 08:30

Dyson Launches Its Most Powerful HEPA Cordless Vacuum
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:15

Philips Introduces Their Most Energy-efficient LED Bulbs
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:08

HP Unveils New Envy and Spectre Portfolio of Notebooks
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:05

Sony Launches Smallest 3LCD Laser Projectors
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:02

Meta Announces Meta Quest Pro VR Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:01

Logitech G Introduces Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10

AMC Networks Launch AMC+ Streaming in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2022 08:41

Wacom Introduces Cintiq Pro 27 Pen Display
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:15

Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand Team Up To Accelerate Network Innovation With 5G-advanced and 6G
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:12

FiberSense VID+R Provides Building-By-Building Impact Measurements After Recent NZ Earthquake
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 