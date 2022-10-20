I'm having trouble. When I think about buying a new phone (and I always buy ones 2+ years after they first came out, and have had time to solidify), I don't seem able to find any that would fit my shirt pocket. They keep getting bigger (correlated with my waist) but shirt pockets don't.

When I bought my S9 a couple of years ago, I had to junk 2 shirts that would not accommodate my S9 + wallet with credit cards. The total width is about 80 mm and the total depth about 25 mm. I can't find shirts with wider, deeper pockets anyway.

When I look for Samsung Android phones (I don't need anything flash), I would not be able to get them and a wallet into any of my shirt pockets- the size of the present phone is the max I can use.

Can any of you help with my first-world problem? Must be android, 2 years or so since introduction, VoLTE, WiFi calling if it ever comes to Skinny via Spark, and be generally middle-of-the-road. Suggestions welcome.

Please try to avoid telling me where else I should put it...