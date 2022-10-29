So I bought some stuff on trademe.

Seller is in Christchurch, I am in Palmy.

Seller was great in all aspects.

Shipped me the parcel as soon as my payment appeared in the bank account with track and trace, excellent.

It has taken 5 days to make it from ChCh to AUCKLAND because that is where the processing centre is.

Why would anyone rely on NZ post if that is how slow and inefficient they are.

Fortunately I am in no rush for the items.

But I have had stuff from Amazon in the USA within a week with very reasonable shipping costs.

Then of course NZ post does not deliver everyday now, adding more delays in the system