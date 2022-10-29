Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
NZ Post... SO SLOW...
sir1963

#302109 29-Oct-2022 11:33
So I bought some stuff on trademe.

 

Seller is in Christchurch, I am in Palmy.

 

Seller was great in all aspects.

 

Shipped me the parcel as soon as my payment appeared in the bank account with track and trace, excellent.

 

It has taken 5 days to make it from ChCh to AUCKLAND because that is where the processing centre is.

 

 

 

Why would anyone rely on NZ post if that is how slow and inefficient they are.

 

Fortunately I am in no rush for the items.

 

But I have had stuff from Amazon in the USA within a week with very reasonable shipping costs.

 

Then of course NZ post does not deliver everyday now, adding more delays in the system

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Technofreak
  #2989469 29-Oct-2022 11:39
If it makes you feel any better it's not just NZ Post. The Covid excuse is growing whiskers.




MadEngineer
  #2989472 29-Oct-2022 11:52
A birthday card from my mum here in palmy took two weeks to get to me… and I’m also in Palmy. Such is the postal service nowadays.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Technofreak
  #2989478 29-Oct-2022 12:00
MadEngineer: A birthday card from my mum here in palmy took two weeks to get to me… and I’m also in Palmy. Such is the postal service nowadays.

 

It probably went to Auckland to be sorted into the Palmy delivery bag.




allan
  #2989486 29-Oct-2022 12:23
MadEngineer: A birthday card from my mum here in palmy took two weeks to get to me… and I’m also in Palmy. Such is the postal service nowadays.

 

Almost at 1850 standards - https://teara.govt.nz/en/mail-and-couriers 

 

At first the easiest way to transport mail was by sailing ship. It was difficult and slow to deliver mail inland. From the mid-1850s Māori postmen carried mail between Wellington and Auckland; the journey took two and a half weeks.

