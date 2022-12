The fact that it's just a fraction of the local price doesn't, of itself, mean it's a knockoff. Compared to the US we are totally gouged on pricing, and have been for ages. Amazon has a pretty good returns policy of the merchandise is fake, so that's no reason not to take a punt.

The only "gotcha" is zoning. Make sure your player is capable of playing US-zone DVDs and BRs* (there are models that are zone selectable for both, just check first and above all avoid Sony which is totally locked down), otherwise your shiny disc might not be playable. You also need to make sure you have a TV that can cope with 29.97/30/60 FPS US framerates, as well as the 25/50 that is common here, otherwise you won't have a great experience. Bust most sets bought in the last 5 or so years should be fine.

(* or just do what I do and rip them to network storage using your PC. Both more convenient, and sidesteps the whole player zoning issue. I haven't put an actual disc in a player for 3-4 years, despite owning over 500).