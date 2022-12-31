Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Chinese Consulate (Christchurch) Major Security Upgrade!
msukiwi

#302882 31-Dec-2022 18:25
What are they expecting? What are they (China) about to do and expecting a backlash for?

 

Been there without all the cameras / beams razor wire etc for over 10 years!

 

 

 

 

 

msukiwi

  #3015596 31-Dec-2022 18:40
Has anyone noticed any changes around the Chinese Embassy or Consulate in Auckland or Wellington?

 

Or is the change isolated to Christchurch? (Local threat?)

l43a2
  #3015597 31-Dec-2022 18:46
the increase of crime?? possible.. who knows





Mehrts
  #3015602 31-Dec-2022 19:15
You spend a lot of time keeping an eye on this place.



k1w1k1d
  #3015603 31-Dec-2022 19:17
Must be getting worried about a ram raid?

cokemaster
  #3015604 31-Dec-2022 19:20
You could always fly some drones overhead and see whats going on? 

 

 

 

:P




msukiwi

  #3015605 31-Dec-2022 19:23
Mehrts:You spend a lot of time keeping an eye on this place.

 

I live 50 metres away!

