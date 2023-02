Looking to buy high school kids school shoes.

Not interested in the warehouse and kmart ones. Looked into numberone shoes and not looking that good as well, and the last time it lasted less than 2 terms.

Bought a hush puppies 2 years ago for around $90, but now they are around $180 😳.

Will spend upto $100 for a good one. Any recommendations for a store or brand? Happy to shop online from overseas as well.