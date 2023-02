I don't drink coffee at all, but I saw this news article and it caught my attention. My stepbrother used to plunge his own coffee with coffee bricks, etc but he would throw out the waste afterwards.

Imagine if he had actually thrown it out the window (instead of the bin) and onto the lawn - we could have had a forest in our backyard by now! 😀

https://www.upworthy.com/researchers-dumped-tons-of-coffee-waste-in-a-forest-rp2