Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicGood quality corded vacuum under $500 possible?
David321

297 posts

Ultimate Geek


#306489 28-Jul-2023 10:10
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,

 

 

 

My vacuum is on the way out, its many years old and the motor is playing up.

 

I usually research these sort of purchases quite thoroughly and make a decision based on that, but in the world of vacuums all the online info I can find still makes it hard to draw an obvious conclusion!

 

So I was curious, is it possible to get a powerful vacuum for under $500? perhaps some people on here have some helpful info or experience to share?

 

 

 

The things we require in a new vacuum:

 

Power over all else, strong suction is the obvious requirement

 

Corded, not keen on charging and replacing batteries, we want 100% power all the time and the ability to do the whole house at once.

 

Bagless

 

Not sure how to word this, but one that isn't an upright vacuum, we prefer the ones with a hose which you use to pull the vacuum around with, although this is not 100% essential for us.

 

 

 

I thought the obvious option could possibly be a Dyson Big ball or whatever they are called, The Warehouse has them for $449 sometimes, as far as I was aware Dyson made great vacuums but it seems there are a lot of people saying they are over rated now?

 

 

 

Thanks in advance for any info!

 

 

 

 




_David_

Create new topic
jonathan18
6753 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3109007 28-Jul-2023 10:19
Send private message quote this post

Edit - I've just noted your requirement the cleaner is bagless; the C3 isn't, but given it's such a decent machine thought I'd not delete the post. Personally, I don't think having to use a bag is a too big an issue, and wouldn't be a deciding factor.

 

It's hard to go past the classic Miele C3 workhorse; we have had one for years and it still works well; not that it gets much use as we have both robot and stick cleaners now. I'd been checking our Consumer for another thread (on fridges) and so checked out their ratings; I see the C3 Family is the first-ranked cleaner (followed by a further seven Miele models!).

 

Not too far over your budget, and it does come down under $500 sometimes...

 

https://www.priceme.co.nz/Miele-Complete-C3-Family-All-Rounder-10797760/p-900400006.aspx

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
David321

297 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3109023 28-Jul-2023 10:37
Send private message quote this post

jonathan18:

 

Edit - I've just noted your requirement the cleaner is bagless; the C3 isn't, but given it's such a decent machine thought I'd not delete the post. Personally, I don't think having to use a bag is a too big an issue, and wouldn't be a deciding factor.

 

It's hard to go past the classic Miele C3 workhorse; we have had one for years and it still works well; not that it gets much use as we have both robot and stick cleaners now. I'd been checking our Consumer for another thread (on fridges) and so checked out their ratings; I see the C3 Family is the first-ranked cleaner (followed by a further seven Miele models!).

 

Not too far over your budget, and it does come down under $500 sometimes...

 

https://www.priceme.co.nz/Miele-Complete-C3-Family-All-Rounder-10797760/p-900400006.aspx

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the reply, yeah after doing my research that does seem to be a highly regarded make and model, I have never been to keen on bags, I just don't like the idea of always buying them. Is there a way to tell when they are full without opening the machine and looking in them to check? id also assume the performace dereases a little bit as the bag fills? (I know that would be the same with a bagless but at least you can see when it is full). 




_David_

Handsomedan
5711 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3109025 28-Jul-2023 10:43
Send private message quote this post

We have one of these: https://sharkclean.co.nz/collections/corded-upright-vacuum-cleaners/products/shark-lift-away-upright

 

It's been pretty good for the few months we've had it. 

 

It's much better than the far more expensive (but old) Dyson it replaced. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...



jonathan18
6753 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3109026 28-Jul-2023 10:48
Send private message quote this post

David321:


Thanks for the reply, yeah after doing my research that does seem to be a highly regarded make and model, I have never been to keen on bags, I just don't like the idea of always buying them. Is there a way to tell when they are full without opening the machine and looking in them to check? id also assume the performace dereases a little bit as the bag fills? (I know that would be the same with a bagless but at least you can see when it is full). 



It really isn't a big deal, whether in terms of cost, hassle, quality of performance... Personally, I hate emptying Dyson bagless stick cleaners, as it's such a palaver.


There's also an indicator on the outside of the cleaner that the bag is getting full.


 

PsychoSmiley
200 posts

Master Geek


  #3109027 28-Jul-2023 10:51
Send private message quote this post

Even with those Miele vacuums when they're nearly full they still pull hard. I was all for bagless but we obtained a Miele and holy crap they're a beast of a thing.

richms
26214 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3109029 28-Jul-2023 10:51
Send private message quote this post

IME the performance of the bagless decreases more than the bagged ones, and they hold a lot less than a bagged one as the dust/hair doesnt compact against the side of the bag, but keeps swirling around.

 

After 2 of my previous cheap vacuums became orphans for bags, I have gone to the cheap ryobis at bunnings. - they say 20l or 30l on the bags, but that isnt the bag capacity but is the tank capacity when using them wet. I can usually get 3-4 weeks of vacuums of the house on the 20l one before the bag needs changing, whereas with my dyson it would fill up 2-3 times per cleaning session and its messy to empty. The cat hair doesnt compact and just keeps swirling around in the seethru cyclone filling it very very quickly. The dyson head does pull up more hair from the carpet, but other things it will just whack accross the floor so I will use the ryobi to get up all the solid stuff and then every few goes run the dyson over it afterwards to pull up more dust, which it is able to have lots of in the cyclone without it filling as it sits at the bottom of it.




Richard rich.ms

mattyb
243 posts

Master Geek


  #3109038 28-Jul-2023 11:30
Send private message quote this post

Following this thread - am also in the market for something similar to OP.



tweake
775 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3109055 28-Jul-2023 12:07
Send private message quote this post

i have bagless as well as bagged.

 

one of the issues with bagless is you spread dust everywhere when you empty it. having bags means you can just dump the whole thing into the bin without spilling stuff or putting dust back into the air.  

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Norton for Gamers






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 