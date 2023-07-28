Hi all,

My vacuum is on the way out, its many years old and the motor is playing up.

I usually research these sort of purchases quite thoroughly and make a decision based on that, but in the world of vacuums all the online info I can find still makes it hard to draw an obvious conclusion!

So I was curious, is it possible to get a powerful vacuum for under $500? perhaps some people on here have some helpful info or experience to share?

The things we require in a new vacuum:

Power over all else, strong suction is the obvious requirement

Corded, not keen on charging and replacing batteries, we want 100% power all the time and the ability to do the whole house at once.

Bagless

Not sure how to word this, but one that isn't an upright vacuum, we prefer the ones with a hose which you use to pull the vacuum around with, although this is not 100% essential for us.

I thought the obvious option could possibly be a Dyson Big ball or whatever they are called, The Warehouse has them for $449 sometimes, as far as I was aware Dyson made great vacuums but it seems there are a lot of people saying they are over rated now?

Thanks in advance for any info!