On the back of some of to other threads on best and worst tech people have purchased, I thought I would start a thread on what the oldest piece of computer tech is that people still use on a daily basis and still works on modern computers. Or just the oldest piece of tech you still regularly use.

Mine is a Microsoft Office Keyboard like this https://www.amazon.com/Microsoft-E17-00002-Office-Keyboard/dp/B00005NVBO . I think it is now 22 years old, luckily it was USB. Most of the of shortcut buttons including cut copy and paste still work, except for the scroll wheel. It is just a really nice keyboard to type on , even though it uses rubber domes. The letters haven't worn of either, even though some keys are quite worn. Better than any new membrane keyboard I have used. Just shows the quality of some MS products back then.