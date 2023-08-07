Ok, so we're on our 3rd mattress in less than a year.

First one innersprung with pillow top. Developed contouring very quickly and became uncomfortable. Temperature was mostly OK for me, but sometimes too cold for partner on colder nights.

Second one was memory foam with "charcoal infusion" supposedly for cooling. Warm enough for partner on cooler nights, a bit too warm for her on warmer nights, and very hot on hot nights. Quite hot for me even on cool nights, and almost unbearable on warm or hot nights.

Enter mattress number three that arrived on Friday. A Woola W2000. We chose this because Latex is meant to be far superior to memory foam in regards to temperature regulation, and also meant to be the most resistant to contouring. Also because it has wool quilting, which is also meant to be good for temperature regulation . We're both happy with the comfort, and partner finds temperature just right for her. But I'm finding it very very hot. I laid on it in the store for a fair while and it seemed fine, but obviously didn't try it for long enough.

It's an usual heat though. My whole body isn't overheating and I'm not sweating. But after laying in the same spot for too long it starts to feel like I'm lying on an electric blanket. I tried it with less covers, but that just results in me being cold on top and hot underneath!

Bedframe is timber slats, so plenty of airflow. Sheets and mattress protector are both cotton, so breathable.

At this point I'm pretty sure I'm the problem, and even if I could argue with the store to swap it to something else I'm not convinced anything else would be better. Plus, if we got something cooler I think partner would find it too cold. So what are my options?

I thought maybe an additional wool mattress topper, hoping that a thicker layer of wool will improve temperature regulation. But am worried I'd just be throwing away good money after bad.

I'm also thinking maybe one of these active cooling pads? Does anyone here have any experience with these?

Any other ideas?

Thanks