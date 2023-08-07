Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sleeping Ultra Hot - Options?
Paul1977

#306610 7-Aug-2023 10:25
Ok, so we're on our 3rd mattress in less than a year.

 

First one innersprung with pillow top. Developed contouring very quickly and became uncomfortable. Temperature was mostly OK for me, but sometimes too cold for partner on colder nights.

 

Second one was memory foam with "charcoal infusion" supposedly for cooling. Warm enough for partner on cooler nights, a bit too warm for her on warmer nights, and very hot on hot nights. Quite hot for me even on cool nights, and almost unbearable on warm or hot nights.

 

Enter mattress number three that arrived on Friday. A Woola W2000. We chose this because Latex is meant to be far superior to memory foam in regards to temperature regulation, and also meant to be the most resistant to contouring. Also because it has wool quilting, which is also meant to be good for temperature regulation . We're both happy with the comfort, and partner finds temperature just right for her. But I'm finding it very very hot. I laid on it in the store for a fair while and it seemed fine, but obviously didn't try it for long enough.

 

It's an usual heat though. My whole body isn't overheating and I'm not sweating. But after laying in the same spot for too long it starts to feel like I'm lying on an electric blanket. I tried it with less covers, but that just results in me being cold on top and hot underneath!

 

Bedframe is timber slats, so plenty of airflow. Sheets and mattress protector are both cotton, so breathable.

 

At this point I'm pretty sure I'm the problem, and even if I could argue with the store to swap it to something else I'm not convinced anything else would be better. Plus, if we got something cooler I think partner would find it too cold. So what are my options?

 

I thought maybe an additional wool mattress topper, hoping that a thicker layer of wool will improve temperature regulation. But am worried I'd just be throwing away good money after bad.

 

I'm also thinking maybe one of these active cooling pads? Does anyone here have any experience with these?

 

Any other ideas?

 

Thanks

cddt
  #3112728 7-Aug-2023 11:04
I can't give you any suggestions, but as another anecdote we have a latex mattress (Sleepyhead - I believe they no longer make them) and I do not have the heating problem you mentioned. 

 

 

 

After using this one we would never go back to springs. 

 
 
 
 

Paul1977

  #3112755 7-Aug-2023 12:12
cddt:

 

I can't give you any suggestions, but as another anecdote we have a latex mattress (Sleepyhead - I believe they no longer make them) and I do not have the heating problem you mentioned. 

 

After using this one we would never go back to springs. 

 

 

Further evidence that the problem is me!

 

I decided to just go ahead and order the active cooling pad. Not the cheapest thing in the world, but any other half decent topper would cost a few hundred anyway and I feel like this has the best chance of making a noticeable difference without having any impact on my partners comfort. And since it's not a thick topper it hopefully won't impact the feel of the mattress too much.

 

For any other hot sleepers interested, I'll post feedback once it arrives.

mkissin
  #3112814 7-Aug-2023 12:39
Thought about potentially just getting two singles and pushing them together? That way you could both get something that works well for you. Depending on exactly what you get it's possible to arrange this so that standard sheets still fit, or use different fitted sheets but a single top sheet/duvet.

 

Sleeping arrangements are a challenge!



josephhinvest
  #3112822 7-Aug-2023 13:09
I bought a new mattress recently and a mattress protector from Kmart, and I couldn’t keep it on the bed, it was incredibly hot with it on. With it off it’s fine. The mattress (ecosa, very happy with it) has a zip off cover that can be washed, and an included protector, so I needn’t have got the other one anyway.

Cheers,
Joseph

