Free tips -

Indoor appliance tips:



•Never use your heatpump on 'Auto' Cooling/heating function. Always use either/or.

•Make sure you clean your heatpump filters monthly.

•Make sure you clean your dryers lint trap every time and exhaust (if exhausted externally) every 3 months. (I stick the vacuum pipe back down the outlet pipe.) Especially if you use a sensor dryer and it's taking a long time to dry your clothes.

Vehicle tips:

•Check your tyre pressure every 2-3 times you fill with fuel, if in doubt set it to 32PSI. Even slightly flat tyres will sap valuable fuel.

•Avoid giving an extra squirt or two of fuel past the auto-cut off. There's a filter designed to absorb fumes which deteriorates from liquid petrol splashes from overfilling.

•If you drive a diesel and have done a lot of small trips, you need to take it for a wee blat on the motorway, the diesel particulate filter only works when the engine is hot enough to burnt the residue.

Houseplant tips:

•Leaves curling/browning at tips especially in winter is caused by humidity fluctuations by heating. Resolve by grouping plants together wherever possible and mist from spray bottle 2-3 times a day if possible.

•Water little but often. 50ml every few days is lot healthier than 250ml once a fortnight. Stick a bamboo skewer into soil, if soil sticks as it's withdrawn then the soil is moist. If it's entirely clean then soil needs water.

•If you suffer from small flying insects inside look up fungus gnats - They're drawn to houseplant soil. If in doubt capture a specimen or take a dead specimen into your local plant store for ID.

•To feed your house plants a foolproof method is seaweed based solutions, plants are very forgiving if you apply too much. Too much high quality fertilizer can cause burning in plants.

Computer tips:

•To help keep your drivers updated many manufacturers provide free software to scan and auto update.

HP = HP Support Assist.

Dell = Dell Command Update.

Lenovo = Lenovo Vantage.

If in doubt you can also just go with Intels update assistant, or AMD's update assistant if you're aware of what chipset you're running.

•If you're getting poor wireless performance always check you're using 5GHZ band wherever possible. I recently had to change the driver level to force 5ghz only as it kept auto negotiating the 'stronger' 2.4ghz band. Went from 20mb/s -> 200mb/s.

•If you're still running a mechanical harddrive or older SSD it's never been easier in history to upgrade to an SSD with Macrium reflect freeware to replicate the drive to the new SSD.

•Ergonomically speaking - Your monitor should be an arms length away, and your eye line should be straight with the top of the monitor bezel. Your elbows should form 90deg angles when typing at your keyboard.

•If you use compressed air or vacuum your PC/laptop never blow/suck it straight into any fans without arresting fan movement first.

•If you've having performance issues and nothing is obviously wrong, check your thermals. Thermal paste is not forever and will decay over time causing frequent thermal throttling.

Around the house:

•Get into the habit of checking your electrical wall plates, many plugs will wiggle out in time.

•Never put knives in the dishwasher or in a sink full of hot soapy water. Keep a microfibre cloth specifically for wiping knives and put away when they're dry.

•Avoid wearing shoes inside, it increases your household microbe and viral count exponentially.

•Get to know your hot water cylinder. Many have a thermostat which can be adjusted up over winter then down over summer. Will save a lot of $$$.

Hope any of these helps someone. :)

Thanks for reading!