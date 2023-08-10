AI love a simple and effective life tip by which I mean a simple trick or technique that actually works and makes everyday tasks easier. So I thought I'd start this thread for GZrs to share theirs.
Here is one from me: Always crack eggs against a flat surface and you won't get shell chips. I used to always crack my eggs against the rim of the bowl pan, and usually end up getting shell chips I had to fish out. Since I read about cracking them against a flat surface about 4 weeks ago and implemented this technique - not one shell chip.