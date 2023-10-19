Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#310441 19-Oct-2023 12:33
My family are going camping in a tent for the first time (we've stayed in cabins previously, and made use of either the kitchenette or the campground's communal kitchen). 

 

Looking at our options for cooking food/boiling water if we decide not to use the communal kitchen.
There's either a gas cooker/burner thingy (using LPG bottled gas), or an electrical stovetop/hot plate - we have booked a powered site. 

 

Right now, leaning towards an electrical stovetop: we'd not run out of gas. Nor would the wind affect the gas flame. And we wouldn't need to bring a 9kg gas bottle, saving on space. Are there any cons that I'm not aware of?

 

Those who have more experience camping in tents on powered sites, which type have you gone for? 

 

TIA.

  #3150094 19-Oct-2023 12:52
For your first time I'd recommend cheap and cheerful.

 

We still take and love a couple of these basic burners: Gasmate Portable BBQ Butane Stove With Dual Safety - Bunnings New Zealand

 

Love these because of the portability - take them to the beach for a sausage sizzle, picnic table for noodles and back to the tent for dinner. Also how cheap they are, and how little space it all takes.

 

Then you can investigate bigger options - we have a 2 burner which runs off an lpg bottle as well.

 
 
 
 

  #3150095 19-Oct-2023 12:52
We just use two of these for camping. Cheap, cheerful and do the job fine.

 

Gasmate Portable Butane Stove

