My family are going camping in a tent for the first time (we've stayed in cabins previously, and made use of either the kitchenette or the campground's communal kitchen).

Looking at our options for cooking food/boiling water if we decide not to use the communal kitchen.

There's either a gas cooker/burner thingy (using LPG bottled gas), or an electrical stovetop/hot plate - we have booked a powered site.

Right now, leaning towards an electrical stovetop: we'd not run out of gas. Nor would the wind affect the gas flame. And we wouldn't need to bring a 9kg gas bottle, saving on space. Are there any cons that I'm not aware of?

Those who have more experience camping in tents on powered sites, which type have you gone for?

TIA.