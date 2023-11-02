Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is it worth reporting to a retail website that their website spin to win competition has a huge security risk?
turtleattacks

609 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#310570 2-Nov-2023 11:26
Hi team, 

I was just having a poke and noticed that there is a huge security risk on their site where the user can extract all the emails, first names and last names from the competition site. 

 

Is it worth telling them? Would this be considered PII? 

 

 

 1 | 2
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76179 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3154823 2-Nov-2023 11:40
I have removed the company name and screenshots.

 

You should report this to the company - not make it public where others can follow your steps and retrieve that information.

 

 

 

 




turtleattacks

609 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3154824 2-Nov-2023 11:41
freitasm:

 

I have removed the company name and screenshots.

 

You should report this to the company - not make it public where others can follow your steps and retrieve that information.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sorry about that. I've also removed it from my gallery. 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76179 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3154825 2-Nov-2023 11:43
You should contact the company first with a sensible deadline for resolution. If there is no resolution of this issue then you could report to the Privacy Commission. 




turtleattacks

609 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3154826 2-Nov-2023 11:44
freitasm:

 

You should contact the company first with a sensible deadline for resolution. If there is no resolution of this issue then you could report to the Privacy Commission. 

 

 

 

 

Yeah, I'm contacting them now. 

 

 

michaelmurfy
cat
12121 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3154836 2-Nov-2023 11:57
I did verify this. Will raise it also.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

turtleattacks

609 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3154837 2-Nov-2023 11:59
michaelmurfy:

 

I did verify this. Will raise it also.

 

 

Can I ask what's the consensus on poking at websites? I am pretty interested in how API and competition works hence I had a poke in the background. 

 

Is it frowned up even if we contact them properly? 

Sorry about posting it earlier, I should have contact them first and not post the method.

 

 

michaelmurfy
cat
12121 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3154840 2-Nov-2023 12:14
@turtleattacks Poking around is fine (I do the same), reporting vulnerabilities via responsible disclosure is even better but as soon as you're poking around to find a vulnerability to exploit / harvest data etc then it gets pretty bad. Basically common sense comes into it. If you notice something bad and don't report it then if somebody else does and a security team goes through logs to find you were mass scraping they'll see it as you've exploited and potentially harvested and basically see you as a bad guy and likely take things further.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76179 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3154841 2-Nov-2023 12:14
I think it will depend on the company. In the US some companies but their heads and instead of fixing things take the reporting person to court shouting "HACKER!"

 

 




turtleattacks

609 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3154843 2-Nov-2023 12:23
Also I've just had a look at their JS file containing the mechanisms of the prize draw, pretty sure it can by manipulated and values injected to generate a higher discount code.  

cddt
611 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3154856 2-Nov-2023 13:20
turtleattacks:

 

Can I ask what's the consensus on poking at websites? I am pretty interested in how API and competition works hence I had a poke in the background. 

 

Is it frowned up even if we contact them properly? 

 

 

 

Some companies will appreciate it, some will not. There have been cases in the USA where someone using an API to scrape data has been convicted of a crime and imprisoned, when the data they scraped was not meant to be public, but was public. E.g. https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2013/03/auernheimer-aka-weev-sentenced-to-41-months-for-attipad-hack/ the guy seems like an arsehole from a personality point of view, but in terms of what he did it is similar to what many of us do in trying to understand how systems work. 

 

 

 

Not aware of any local cases but would err on the side of caution when poking. 

michaelmurfy
cat
12121 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3154862 2-Nov-2023 14:09
So I got an email back thanking me for bringing this to their attention and can confirm it is now patched - I ended up finding an IT email for the parent group. Well done @turtleattacks (I don't take credit here).




turtleattacks

609 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3154863 2-Nov-2023 14:12
Thanks @michaelmurfy. Can confirm that it's been promptly patched.

 

Well done for releasing a fix to the API so quickly.

mdf

mdf
3309 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3154868 2-Nov-2023 14:30
turtleattacks:

 

Can I ask what's the consensus on poking at websites? I am pretty interested in how API and competition works hence I had a poke in the background. 

 

Is it frowned up even if we contact them properly? 

Sorry about posting it earlier, I should have contact them first and not post the method.

 

 

White hat hacking (i.e., with authorisation) is fine. Black hat hacking is very illegal. Grey hat hacking is also illegal, but very much turns on "authorisation" (e.g., would a bug bounty amount to implied authorisation?).

 

Disclaimer: Not Legal Advice

turtleattacks

609 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3154869 2-Nov-2023 14:32
mdf:

 

turtleattacks:

 

Can I ask what's the consensus on poking at websites? I am pretty interested in how API and competition works hence I had a poke in the background. 

 

Is it frowned up even if we contact them properly? 

Sorry about posting it earlier, I should have contact them first and not post the method.

 

 

White hat hacking (i.e., with authorisation) is fine. Black hat hacking is very illegal. Grey hat hacking is also illegal, but very much turns on "authorisation" (e.g., would a bug bounty amount to implied authorisation?).

 

Disclaimer: Not Legal Advice

 

 

Would love to know the definition of hacking though. Would querying their APIs with a variation of IDs (in payload) be considered hacking? 

mdf

mdf
3309 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3154870 2-Nov-2023 14:38
"Accessing" a "computer system" in certain circumstances = hacking. "Accessing" and "computer system" are defined very broadly.

 1 | 2
