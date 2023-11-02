turtleattacks: Can I ask what's the consensus on poking at websites? I am pretty interested in how API and competition works hence I had a poke in the background. Is it frowned up even if we contact them properly?





Some companies will appreciate it, some will not. There have been cases in the USA where someone using an API to scrape data has been convicted of a crime and imprisoned, when the data they scraped was not meant to be public, but was public. E.g. https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2013/03/auernheimer-aka-weev-sentenced-to-41-months-for-attipad-hack/ the guy seems like an arsehole from a personality point of view, but in terms of what he did it is similar to what many of us do in trying to understand how systems work.

Not aware of any local cases but would err on the side of caution when poking.