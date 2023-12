richms: The problem with these old fridges and freezers that are still running, is there is nothing checking the efficiency of it is still there. You may have so little refrigerant left in it, that it keeps running all the time to maintain a barely safe temperature, using loads of power in the process. You are one hot day and someone putting some hot leftovers into it to having it become unsafe and then never recover to a safe temperature. Modern fridges will monitor these things and let you know when its out out spec. This often means that people upgrade them before they are starting to use $10's of power a week barely functioning, and works out more efficient than keeping a dinosaur operating.

Its NOT the refrigerant, trust me even if you have a small leak , you will notice just after a day or two.

The issue is the insulation, particularly with freezers, they can build ice bridges between inside and outside walls lowering the efficiency .

I have replaced the lid seal, and we defrost it every year or so for a few days to ensure any moisture in the insulation dries out as best we can.

With electronics, someone just need to make a "universal" panel that has all the options needed (defrost elements, LED lights, Door alarms etc) then they can become ubiquitous components much like car tyres where one from any supplier can be fitted. Mechanical thermostat controllers are like this, there are variations, but they are available from a range of manufacturers.

There is no secret sauce here, they are simply designed for deliberate obsolescence . At minimum we should have a law that says if spares are not available at fair and reasonable costs, then 3rd party parts are legal and there is no copyright/patent claims possible.

It comes down to what the goal is, to reduce waste and pollution, or keep corporate profits growing.