Scott3: Compared to Ali Express, the item quality is similar, the range is much narrower, but it has free shipping (minimum spend to qualify), and the items are delivered much more quickly (typically under two weeks). Unlike AliExpress, your entire temu order comes in the same orange bag, so it appears they warehouse their own stock (where Ali Express the vendor ships directly)

I know it's a bit off topic, but AliExpress seems to be upping its game in response to Temu's presence in the market.

AliExpress now has a "Choice" label on items... if your total "Choice" items is over NZ$16, shipping on them is free. So of course I stack stuff I want "sometime" in my cart until I have $16 total and then place the order. "Choice" also allows me to avoid the cheap-price-with-high-shipping merchants. There's also a "fast delivery" label which doesn't involve a DHL or Fedex sized shipping fee.

There's also some kind of shipping consolidation happening... multiple items ordered the same day will often arrive in a single courier bag. Sometimes each item inside is inside its own courier bag, sometimes not.

AliExpress shipping is also much faster nowadays (e.g. order placed 14 Feb, delivered 23 Feb) and seems to beat their estimated delivery date by a couple of weeks. NZ processing seems to be much faster... it seems to take a day or less to clear Customs and get to the courier company, whereas in the past it could be a week.

However, there seems to be an increasing likelihood that you don't get what you ordered... sometimes it's never shipped, but with a fake tracking number, sometimes it's different from what you ordered. AliExpress is usually quick to refund, but you do waste a couple of weeks waiting for the new order.