So 100k+ people have bought this and they are almost sold out. Better be quick :))
Eva888: So 100k+ people have bought this and they are almost sold out. Better be quick :))
I swear literally all of Temu is almost sold out, is 99% off and there are 3 left. It's dodgy, but I've bought many things off it as things arrive quickly.
Thought Id ask on here rather than create a new sub thread, so, sorry for the small HJ.
Not being a big internet buying household, tend to support bricks and mortar NZ stores as much as possible for as long as possible (Im sure on day their is curve line of existential threat for many).
So I saw Temu pop up but I never knew if it was simply spam or a safe ecommerce site
Is it safe to deal with? Secondly is it just a subsidiary of Ali B?
TY
Compared to Ali Express, the item quality is similar, the range is much narrower, but it has free shipping (minimum spend to qualify), and the items are delivered much more quickly (typically under two weeks). Unlike AliExpress, your entire temu order comes in the same orange bag, so it appears they warehouse their own stock (where Ali Express the vendor ships directly)
Be aware that Temu app has major data security issues, so best to stay web based.
https://www.1news.co.nz/2023/06/04/temu-shopping-app-use-it-at-your-own-risk-expert-says/
Note many of their best deals (spin wheel for $$ off) etc, are app only.
Clearly Temu are in a growth phase, spending crazy money on marketing & deals, to establish their brand or crush compandors. Assume at some point they will change to a more sustainable business model.
Has anyone found that they push the minimum order amount up, the more you order from it? Initially it was $15, then $20. Now it is $30 . But if you setup a new account it is $20. Also if you ask in online chat, they can put it back down to $20, but charging more like this doesn't really sit well with me. I have only used it a few times for tech things I would have normally got AliExpress and buying stuff for elderly family members. But the shipping is so much faster. I don't know how they can ship thing so quickly, i tis even faster than local shipping. eg I ordered on Saturday and got on Wednesday.
I know it's a bit off topic, but AliExpress seems to be upping its game in response to Temu's presence in the market.
AliExpress now has a "Choice" label on items... if your total "Choice" items is over NZ$16, shipping on them is free. So of course I stack stuff I want "sometime" in my cart until I have $16 total and then place the order. "Choice" also allows me to avoid the cheap-price-with-high-shipping merchants. There's also a "fast delivery" label which doesn't involve a DHL or Fedex sized shipping fee.
There's also some kind of shipping consolidation happening... multiple items ordered the same day will often arrive in a single courier bag. Sometimes each item inside is inside its own courier bag, sometimes not.
AliExpress shipping is also much faster nowadays (e.g. order placed 14 Feb, delivered 23 Feb) and seems to beat their estimated delivery date by a couple of weeks. NZ processing seems to be much faster... it seems to take a day or less to clear Customs and get to the courier company, whereas in the past it could be a week.
However, there seems to be an increasing likelihood that you don't get what you ordered... sometimes it's never shipped, but with a fake tracking number, sometimes it's different from what you ordered. AliExpress is usually quick to refund, but you do waste a couple of weeks waiting for the new order.
I purchased some air tags from AE which turned out to be demonstrably different and inferior to what was advertised. Complained using the dispute process on AE who were not interested in resolving it. I won't buy from AE again, out of principle.