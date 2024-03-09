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ForumsOff topicPrivacy issue or privileged information?
geekIT

2474 posts

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#312025 9-Mar-2024 14:13
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A middle-aged local trouble-maker has disappeared from his home and may be in prison. 

 

Is it possible to establish whether or not this is correct?

 

Or is this information not available to the public?




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shim99
108 posts

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  #3204804 9-Mar-2024 14:47
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You can try here for district records

 

https://www.districtcourts.govt.nz/search/SearchForm

 

There is seperate for high court, court of appeal or supreme. 



geekIT

2474 posts

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+1 received by user: 3799


  #3205094 10-Mar-2024 14:55
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Thanks but didn't find anything relating to the guy's name.




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