A middle-aged local trouble-maker has disappeared from his home and may be in prison.
Is it possible to establish whether or not this is correct?
Or is this information not available to the public?
You can try here for district records
https://www.districtcourts.govt.nz/search/SearchForm
There is seperate for high court, court of appeal or supreme.
Thanks but didn't find anything relating to the guy's name.
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