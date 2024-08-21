Many years ago, we used to get Roxdale brand canned NZ apricots that were grown in the south island in and around Roxborough if memory serves me well.

They tasted absolutely delicious. Rumor would have you believe it was because of gold in the soil.

The brand was withdrawn from the market with the reason being that the imported and tasteless rubbish from China had a retail cost that was less than the cost of the empty can that the NZ fruit was packed in, so the NZ product disappeared from the market as the Roxdale brand simply could not compete based upon cost on the shelf. No one seemed to care about quality or flavour.

I clearly remember taking equal shares with a small group of shoppers one day in the supermarket, with each of us taking a share of what was left on the shelf at the time the product was announced as being discontinued.

If you can find it, the Anathoth brand apricot jam/preserve is made with south island apricots and has an excellent flavour and can suffice in sweet recipes that require apricots.