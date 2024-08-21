keewee01: All the best NZ fruit, meat, dairy gets sold to international markets. Yay.
Supermarkets carry what is so obviously the seconds - which I would not mind except they sell it at first grade pricing most of the time.
The Watties apricots were about $3.50 a can, I thought that were all NZ fruits shocked to see made in SA . The countdown ones were all china may be ok but rather not
Taste a bit bland as well.
SA fruit is tasty. I always buy the peaches. The Chinese ones are bland and tasteless. You could make a sauce using dried apricots boiled in water and blended.
Barker's Apricot and Mango sauce is made with NZ apricots. Likely their Spiced Apricot sauce is too - though harder to find at the supermarkets.
Many years ago, we used to get Roxdale brand canned NZ apricots that were grown in the south island in and around Roxborough if memory serves me well.
They tasted absolutely delicious. Rumor would have you believe it was because of gold in the soil.
The brand was withdrawn from the market with the reason being that the imported and tasteless rubbish from China had a retail cost that was less than the cost of the empty can that the NZ fruit was packed in, so the NZ product disappeared from the market as the Roxdale brand simply could not compete based upon cost on the shelf. No one seemed to care about quality or flavour.
I clearly remember taking equal shares with a small group of shoppers one day in the supermarket, with each of us taking a share of what was left on the shelf at the time the product was announced as being discontinued.
If you can find it, the Anathoth brand apricot jam/preserve is made with south island apricots and has an excellent flavour and can suffice in sweet recipes that require apricots.
