Hi please bare with me while i hopefully explain what i need

My Neighbourhood of 45 houses has just bought an AED and placed it in a central location

The problem is how to broadcast a message to as many as possible that you need help and the defibrillator

as a high percentage of neighbours would not be able to run to get it and would also need help with chest compressions

We are thinking a Whatsapp Group may work but an actual app you could load everyone into and just hit the button would be better

obviously would need to be ios and android

So great minds any suggestions would be welcome.

Cheers Alan