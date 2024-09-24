Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicNeighbourhood broadcast message
sleepy

333 posts

Ultimate Geek


#316189 24-Sep-2024 08:41
Send private message

Hi please bare with me while i hopefully explain what i need

 

My Neighbourhood of 45 houses has just bought an AED and placed it in a central location

 

The problem is how to broadcast a message to as many as possible that you need help and the defibrillator

 

as a high percentage of neighbours would not be able to run to get it and would also need help with chest compressions

 

We are thinking a Whatsapp Group may work but an actual app you could load everyone into and just hit the button would be better

 

obviously would need to be ios and android

 

 

 

So great minds any suggestions would be welcome.

 

Cheers Alan

Create new topic
jnimmo
1093 posts

Uber Geek


  #3285662 24-Sep-2024 08:54
Send private message

I haven't got experience with it, but have noticed in the past the 'GoodSAM' app; unclear on whether this is used by NZ emergency services, but if it is listed on the St John's website then, presumably? Perhaps the defibrillator supplier may be able to confirm. I imagine this would be preferable to trying to locate the right WhatsApp group to call - and probably helpful way to ensure that people do have some CPR training. 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
sleepy

333 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3285666 24-Sep-2024 08:59
Send private message

We looked at Goodsam but you need to be a medical professional

 

But thanks for the thought

 

 

jnimmo
1093 posts

Uber Geek


  #3285668 24-Sep-2024 09:09
Send private message

sleepy:

 

We looked at Goodsam but you need to be a medical professional

 

But thanks for the thought

 

 

 

 

Realise it still might not be quite what you're looking for but just for clarity I believe people with a valid first aid certificate are able to register (potentially even just the half day basic life support training)



wellygary
8142 posts

Uber Geek


  #3285675 24-Sep-2024 09:42
Send private message

Something like this ?

 

https://www.redpanicbutton.com/app-features/

 

 

mentalinc
3133 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3285682 24-Sep-2024 09:56
Send private message

My understanding is:

 

You call 111.

 

And then if there is someone available with you send them to get the defib, not sure telling 111 that you have sent a message to someone is helpful or something I'd want to rely upon




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

notesgnome
113 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3285693 24-Sep-2024 10:27
Send private message

I have the AED Locations app. This lists all AEDs near to me with colour coding for 24x7 or restricted hours. Perhaps get it added to there.

sleepy

333 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3285694 24-Sep-2024 10:31
Send private message

Agree we would call 111 first who we believe will keep you on the phone so a message to others who may be closer and available

 

would be a great 2nd option



kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3281 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3285695 24-Sep-2024 10:34
Send private message

So a solution needs to do 3 things.

 

Alert your neighbourhood group that an AED is required, where to find it, and where to take it.

 

I dont know of anything that does all 3.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

sleepy

333 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3285696 24-Sep-2024 10:35
Send private message

They will all know where it is situated so just 2 things

 

Alert people that help is required and can someone bring the AED

boosacnoodle
932 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3285700 24-Sep-2024 10:52
Send private message

Contact St John / WFA, Red Cross, Neighbourhood Support and drop some flyers. Job done.

raytaylor
3997 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3285702 24-Sep-2024 10:55
Send private message

Thats an interesting one.   

 

When you call 111 the ambulance operator should be able to tell you where the nearest defibrillator is and the code to unlock the access panel.  You then send a second person to go and retrieve it while the first person begins CPR. 

 

 

 

As for finding out who is nearby to bring it to you and shorted the retrieval time,   

 

Whatsapp or Facebook Messenger maybe - some sort of group chat app that users can set a special ringtone or emergency sound. 
If you "call" the group and all phones start ringing so members see they have missed a call from Neighborhood Emergency Group, as opposed to Neighborhood Watch and Gossip Group, they will know to go and look at the message and respond if they are near.  




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

Spreadsheet for Comparing Electricity Plans Here

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:34

Smarter and More Personality: The New Alexa+ Coming to a Home Near You Soon
Posted 27-Feb-2025 17:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright