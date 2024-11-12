

We buy tasty (as it’s about the only standard block that has some bite to its taste) and I have noticed that, after a year or so of substantively lower prices on the cheapest tasty (compared to their peak a few years back), it’s been creeping up again over the past couple of months - from just over $10 a kg to now $12.86. Though I’d note they don’t sell this in 1kg blocks anymore - the cheapest (at a unit price level) is 800g, but it’s also available in 500g at a way higher unit cost.



Agree that there’s generally no need to buy expensive blocks, but with tasty if you do like it really mature then the older ones (and therefore more expensive) like Mainland are quite different (unlike the blander/younger cheeses, where there is little difference in taste).