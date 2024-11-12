Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic: The Price of Cheese

gzt

gzt

17211 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#317760 12-Nov-2024 22:23
At these prices cheese would be back in line with average inflation:

 

Stuff: For almost a year the cheapest block of cheeses could be found on the shelves of Pak’nSave supermarkets for less than $9. But thanks to the global rise in cheddar prices and strong demand for New Zealand milk the price had gone up. At Pak’nSave Moorhouse Ave in Christchurch a 1kg block of Pam’s edam was $11.85, while at Pak’nSave Mt Albert it was $10.29.

 

They seem to have missed several weeks in a row recently where no brand was below $13.50. I don't recall cheese being $9 through a whole year either.

 1 | 2
Lias
5597 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3308313 13-Nov-2024 00:15
Cheese has been $8.99/kg at the local Pak n Save for a very long time. 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.



Bluntj
557 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3308314 13-Nov-2024 00:25
Some of the cheaper brands taste like soap.

SaltyNZ
8265 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3308377 13-Nov-2024 08:50
Bluntj:

 

Some of the cheaper brands taste like soap.

 

 

 

 

Leave them in the shower for a week to grow some nice hair of their own and solve two problems at once.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.



Dingbatt
6761 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3308419 13-Nov-2024 09:57
Bluntj:

 

Some of the cheaper brands taste like soap.

 


I haven’t been in the dairy industry for a while, so things may be different now. When I was, cheese was produced in 25kg blocks at the factory for export and domestic consumption.

 

In the domestic case it was then sent to companies to be cut up, packaged and wholesaled. There is every chance a 1kg block from Mainland, Anchor or Pams came from the same batch. For that reason, I always buy the cheapest.

 

So unless it is from a boutique factory or overseas, it may be down to brand perception.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

Jvipers2
216 posts

Master Geek


  #3308443 13-Nov-2024 10:44
Lias:

Cheese has been $8.99/kg at the local Pak n Save for a very long time. 


Agreed...it was on special for a few weeks at best

Now the price of butter is still crazy

John19612
69 posts

Master Geek


  #3308455 13-Nov-2024 11:10
Dingbatt:

 

So unless it is from a boutique factory or overseas, it may be down to brand perception.

 

 

Mainland tasty actually tastes like cheese. The vintage tasty is even better. Most of the few other brands of tasty would equate to Mainland mild, at best. Probably all produced by Fonterra in Eltham but each brand likely decides how long they'll age their "tasty" cheese for.

 

I'm prepared to pay for cheese that actually tastes like cheese. But only when it's on special.

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3308464 13-Nov-2024 11:38
We buy tasty (as it’s about the only standard block that has some bite to its taste) and I have noticed that, after a year or so of substantively lower prices on the cheapest tasty (compared to their peak a few years back), it’s been creeping up again over the past couple of months - from just over $10 a kg to now $12.86. Though I’d note they don’t sell this in 1kg blocks anymore - the cheapest (at a unit price level) is 800g, but it’s also available in 500g at a way higher unit cost.

Agree that there’s generally no need to buy expensive blocks, but with tasty if you do like it really mature then the older ones (and therefore more expensive) like Mainland are quite different (unlike the blander/younger cheeses, where there is little difference in taste).

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link).
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79391 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3308485 13-Nov-2024 12:24
And be prepared: 

 

 

"The sale would include consumer business brands Anchor, Mainland, Kāpiti, Anlene, Anmum, Fernleaf, Western Star, Perfect Italiano and others, which make a range of products, including butter, cheese, and infant formula.

 

The divestment would also include integrated businesses, Fonterra Oceania and Fonterra Sri Lanka, 17 manufacturing sites around the world, including three in New Zealand.

 

"We have received meaningful buyer interest in the businesses in scope for divestment, which is testament to their strength and potential, " Hurrell said.

 

Fonterra has opted to make ingredients and high value dairy based products for other consumer food makers, which it has said will create a more focused and higher performing business.

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing 

 

Zigg
392 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3308494 13-Nov-2024 12:40
John19612:

 

Dingbatt:

 

So unless it is from a boutique factory or overseas, it may be down to brand perception.

 

 

Mainland tasty actually tastes like cheese. The vintage tasty is even better. Most of the few other brands of tasty would equate to Mainland mild, at best. Probably all produced by Fonterra in Eltham but each brand likely decides how long they'll age their "tasty" cheese for.

 

I'm prepared to pay for cheese that actually tastes like cheese. But only when it's on special.

 

 

Yes, Tasty other than Mainland is pretty weak. Sometimes Rolling Meadow is close to what I'd call Tasty, other times not so much.

wellygary
8360 posts

Uber Geek


  #3308522 13-Nov-2024 14:16
It's not going down anytime soon 

 

"Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd today raised the midpoint of the 2024/25 season forecast Farmgate Milk Price from $9.00 per kgMS to $9.50 per kgMS."

 

https://www.fonterra.com/nz/en/our-stories/media/fonterra-lifts-fy25-forecast-farmgate-milk-price.html

 

 

 

We're not back to 2022 craziness, but we're headed up  (From GDT) 

 

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3308597 13-Nov-2024 16:40
It's good to know that at a time when Mein Foo-rah has just been re-elected, there's war in Ukraine, and genocide in Gaza, there's a very active thread about the price of cheese :-).

wellygary
8360 posts

Uber Geek


  #3308646 13-Nov-2024 16:47
neb:

 

It's good to know that at a time when Mein Foo-rah has just been re-elected, there's war in Ukraine, and genocide in Gaza, there's a very active thread about the price of cheese :-).

 

 

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3308662 13-Nov-2024 17:09
wellygary:

 

 

 

++?????++ Out of Cheese Error. Redo From Start.

MikeFly
165 posts

Master Geek


  #3308757 13-Nov-2024 19:41
neb:

 

It's good to know that at a time when Mein Foo-rah has just been re-elected, there's war in Ukraine, and genocide in Gaza, there's a very active thread about the price of cheese :-(.

 

 

 

 

The higher the price of Dairy, the better off NZ will be.

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3308763 13-Nov-2024 19:57
MikeFly: The higher the price of Dairy, the better off NZ will be.



Is that you, Mr Luxon?

 1 | 2
