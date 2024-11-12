At these prices cheese would be back in line with average inflation:
Stuff: For almost a year the cheapest block of cheeses could be found on the shelves of Pak’nSave supermarkets for less than $9. But thanks to the global rise in cheddar prices and strong demand for New Zealand milk the price had gone up. At Pak’nSave Moorhouse Ave in Christchurch a 1kg block of Pam’s edam was $11.85, while at Pak’nSave Mt Albert it was $10.29.
They seem to have missed several weeks in a row recently where no brand was below $13.50. I don't recall cheese being $9 through a whole year either.