ForumsOff topicSwollen Lithium-ion battery - Disposal
#318461 20-Jan-2025 10:59
Hi.

 

I was cleaning out a drawer and I noticed that on one corner of an old mobile phone the screen and back panel were separating. Pulled the back off and noticed the "non-replaceable" lithium-ion battery was swollen. I've pulled the battery from the phone and it's now in a container outside of the house. 

 

Does anybody here know of where I can take this damaged/swollen battery for disposal? I'm based in West Auckland. So far the only place I can find is based in Takanini (South Auckland). 

 

Being cautious as I've personally witnessed a lithium-ion battery start smoking and burst into flames in under a minute, although that battery did also get drenched in seawater about 2 hours beforehand.

 

Thanks




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

  #3333379 20-Jan-2025 11:06
When I was into RC cars the accepted wisdom was put it in a bucket of salted water outdoors for a day or two, at which point it's safe to go in general waste.







 
 
 
 

  #3333380 20-Jan-2025 11:14
My advice is immediately remove it from your house, onto a concrete area like your driveway.

 

THEN deal with it on a more permanent basis. 

  #3333432 20-Jan-2025 11:24
networkn:

My advice is immediately remove it from your house, onto a concrete area like your driveway.


THEN deal with it on a more permanent basis. 



Yep. As mentioned in my post it is outside of the house now.

Cheers




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.



  #3333433 20-Jan-2025 11:28
kiwiharry:
networkn:

 

My advice is immediately remove it from your house, onto a concrete area like your driveway.

 

 

 

THEN deal with it on a more permanent basis. 

 



Yep. As mentioned in my post it is outside of the house now.

 

Oops, I missed that, Sorry!

  #3333437 20-Jan-2025 11:39
I'm not familiar with rubbish tips in West Auckland, but our local tip takes small batteries for free (presumably to reduce the number of fires caused by lipos in the general rubbish). 

  #3333446 20-Jan-2025 12:21
Bunnings receive and recycle them.

  #3333459 20-Jan-2025 12:44
RunningMan:

Bunnings receive and recycle them.


Yeah saw those. Unsure if they accept damaged/swollen batteries.

Mitre10 also has battery recycling but don't accept damaged batteries.

I would expect damaged batteries would need to be handled separately

Will call Bunnings to check.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.



  #3333531 20-Jan-2025 13:56
Upcycle Ltd in Onehunga have said they will accept it.

 

I'm out that way tomorrow and Wednesday so very convenient.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

  #3333614 20-Jan-2025 16:31
+1 for Upcycle in Onehunga. They pretty much accept pretty much all electronics. They are also the cheapest ($5) for the disposal of monitors & printers.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

  #3333617 20-Jan-2025 16:37
Bunnings also said yes, but I think I'll stick with Upcycle.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

  #3333631 20-Jan-2025 16:51
kiwiharry: Bunnings also said yes, but I think I'll stick with Upcycle.

 

The Bunnings staff probably don't appreciate what they'd be accepting by taking a damaged battery, while the Upcycle folks know what's involved.  And another +1 for them, they're great to deal with.

 

If you're on the north shore there's also Abilities in Glenfield, and you're supported a charity there.

  #3334197 21-Jan-2025 15:25
Apply Hirudoid Cream to reduce the swelling.

 

 

 

