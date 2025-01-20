Hi.

I was cleaning out a drawer and I noticed that on one corner of an old mobile phone the screen and back panel were separating. Pulled the back off and noticed the "non-replaceable" lithium-ion battery was swollen. I've pulled the battery from the phone and it's now in a container outside of the house.

Does anybody here know of where I can take this damaged/swollen battery for disposal? I'm based in West Auckland. So far the only place I can find is based in Takanini (South Auckland).

Being cautious as I've personally witnessed a lithium-ion battery start smoking and burst into flames in under a minute, although that battery did also get drenched in seawater about 2 hours beforehand.

Thanks