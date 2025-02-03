Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic Farewell to the C130's
linw

2836 posts

Uber Geek


#318604 3-Feb-2025 14:50
Just saw the three of them pass over Porirua at a low altitude. 

 

RIP

lxsw20
3506 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3338598 3-Feb-2025 14:53
https://www.nzdf.mil.nz/media-centre/news/hercules-retirement-flights-added/

 

 

 

Flyover times here.

 
 
 
 

wellygary
8186 posts

Uber Geek


  #3338599 3-Feb-2025 14:54
The Schedule is here , they are basically flying down the west coast to Invercargill today, and back up the east coast of the South Island tomorrow, tip over into wellington and finish at Woodburne (Blenheim) 

 

https://www.nzdf.mil.nz/media-centre/news/hercules-retirement-flights-added/

 

 

 

Monday 3rd February 2025
Location    Time
Whenuapai (takeoff)    1250
Auckland City    1252
Port Waikato    1304
Raglan    1311
New Plymouth    1337
Hawera    1357
Whanganui    1408
Ohakea    1415
Palmerston North    1419
Paraparaumu    1431
Porirua    1436
Nelson    1459
Murchison    1513
Westport    1523
Greymouth    1540
Fox Glacier    1603
Aoraki/Mt Cook    1606
Twizel    1617
Omarama    1621
Hawea    1631
Wanaka    1632
Alexandra    1645
Cromwell    1649
Queenstown    1655
Te Anau    1711
Tuatapere    1724
Riverton    1731
Invercargill (land)    1735
 

 

Tuesday 4th February 2025
Location    Time
Invercargill (takeoff)    1045
Gore    1054
Nugget Point    1108
Balclutha    1112
Dunedin Airport    1120
Dunedin City    1123
Oamaru    1138
Timaru    1155
Geraldine    1200
Ashburton    1207
Darfield    1215
Burnham    1219
Christchurch Airport    1222
Christchurch City    1225
Hanmer Springs    1243
Kaikoura    1300
Trentham    1328
Wellington City    1332
Woodbourne (land)    1344

RunningMan
8870 posts

Uber Geek


  #3338691 3-Feb-2025 16:47
Nearly at Queenstown https://www.flightradar24.com/HERBLK/38fb01a4 



Mehrts
1048 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3338701 3-Feb-2025 17:10
If anyone is concerned about the retirement of these workhorses, there's no need to worry, as the five H models have been replaced by brand new J models.

 

A direct five-for-five upgrade.

Now lets see the new ones crack out another 60 years of service!

old3eyes
9110 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3339018 4-Feb-2025 10:58
Unfortunately they  seem to be flying down  the west  side of the north island .  Nothing in the BOP 




Regards,

Old3eyes

Handsomedan
7144 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3339019 4-Feb-2025 11:01
old3eyes:

 

Unfortunately they  seem to be flying down  the west  side of the north island .  Nothing in the BOP 

 

 

They may make the return journey to Whenuapai via the East Coast? 




farcus
1535 posts

Uber Geek


  #3339073 4-Feb-2025 12:36
Handsomedan:

 

old3eyes:

 

Unfortunately they  seem to be flying down  the west  side of the north island .  Nothing in the BOP 

 

 

They may make the return journey to Whenuapai via the East Coast? 

 



Not going back to Whenuapai. After a Wellington flyover they are heading to Woodbourne (Blenheim) to end their journey



allan
2031 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3339098 4-Feb-2025 13:57
Wellington fly-over. Bit of a long distance shot from Karori looking towards Northland and Petone in distance.

 

Ge0rge
2019 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3339099 4-Feb-2025 14:05
So much for Trentham at 1228...looks like they did a lap of the harbour and called it a day. 

allan
2031 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3339101 4-Feb-2025 14:08
Ge0rge:

 

So much for Trentham at 1228...looks like they did a lap of the harbour and called it a day.

 

Yes they didn't even head up that way. Flight Radar shows plenty of loops around Blenheim/Woodbourne though.

larknz
1596 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3339133 4-Feb-2025 16:15
Ge0rge:

 

So much for Trentham at 1228...looks like they did a lap of the harbour and called it a day. 

 

They missed Ashburton, Darfield and Hanmer Springs as well, even though they were on the schedule. I assume that they were running late.

Handsomedan
7144 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3339139 4-Feb-2025 16:21
larknz:

 

Ge0rge:

 

So much for Trentham at 1228...looks like they did a lap of the harbour and called it a day. 

 

They missed Ashburton, Darfield and Hanmer Springs as well, even though they were on the schedule. I assume that they were running late.

 


Bits may have started falling off. 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78962 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3339187 4-Feb-2025 16:28
Over the Wellington Harbour, looking from Johnsonville:

 




RunningMan
8870 posts

Uber Geek


  #3339190 4-Feb-2025 16:32
A couple of minutes of video from various locations courtesy of Stuff amalgamating others' footage https://www.stuff.co.nz/travel/360569358/final-ever-flypast-iconic-nz-aircraft-set-take 

Technofreak
6515 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3339906 6-Feb-2025 15:45
One of them is going to the Air Force Museum at Wigram and is being flown in. 

 

Now that is something I'd be keen to see.




