Just saw the three of them pass over Porirua at a low altitude.
RIP
https://www.nzdf.mil.nz/media-centre/news/hercules-retirement-flights-added/
Flyover times here.
The Schedule is here , they are basically flying down the west coast to Invercargill today, and back up the east coast of the South Island tomorrow, tip over into wellington and finish at Woodburne (Blenheim)
Monday 3rd February 2025
Location Time
Whenuapai (takeoff) 1250
Auckland City 1252
Port Waikato 1304
Raglan 1311
New Plymouth 1337
Hawera 1357
Whanganui 1408
Ohakea 1415
Palmerston North 1419
Paraparaumu 1431
Porirua 1436
Nelson 1459
Murchison 1513
Westport 1523
Greymouth 1540
Fox Glacier 1603
Aoraki/Mt Cook 1606
Twizel 1617
Omarama 1621
Hawea 1631
Wanaka 1632
Alexandra 1645
Cromwell 1649
Queenstown 1655
Te Anau 1711
Tuatapere 1724
Riverton 1731
Invercargill (land) 1735
Tuesday 4th February 2025
Location Time
Invercargill (takeoff) 1045
Gore 1054
Nugget Point 1108
Balclutha 1112
Dunedin Airport 1120
Dunedin City 1123
Oamaru 1138
Timaru 1155
Geraldine 1200
Ashburton 1207
Darfield 1215
Burnham 1219
Christchurch Airport 1222
Christchurch City 1225
Hanmer Springs 1243
Kaikoura 1300
Trentham 1328
Wellington City 1332
Woodbourne (land) 1344
Nearly at Queenstown https://www.flightradar24.com/HERBLK/38fb01a4
If anyone is concerned about the retirement of these workhorses, there's no need to worry, as the five H models have been replaced by brand new J models.
A direct five-for-five upgrade.
Now lets see the new ones crack out another 60 years of service!
Unfortunately they seem to be flying down the west side of the north island . Nothing in the BOP
They may make the return journey to Whenuapai via the East Coast?
Wellington fly-over. Bit of a long distance shot from Karori looking towards Northland and Petone in distance.
So much for Trentham at 1228...looks like they did a lap of the harbour and called it a day.
Yes they didn't even head up that way. Flight Radar shows plenty of loops around Blenheim/Woodbourne though.
Ge0rge:They missed Ashburton, Darfield and Hanmer Springs as well, even though they were on the schedule. I assume that they were running late.
So much for Trentham at 1228...looks like they did a lap of the harbour and called it a day.
Over the Wellington Harbour, looking from Johnsonville:
A couple of minutes of video from various locations courtesy of Stuff amalgamating others' footage https://www.stuff.co.nz/travel/360569358/final-ever-flypast-iconic-nz-aircraft-set-take
One of them is going to the Air Force Museum at Wigram and is being flown in.
Now that is something I'd be keen to see.
