I'm also there. I was supposed to fly out this morning but they cancelled the flight yesterday evening. I'm currently scheduled for Saturday morning but I'm guessing that's going to be delayed or cancelled too.

The flood map doesn't show any potential flooding in the few blocks around where I am, and there's a route back to the M1, so I'm not too worried about flooding. Winds are coming from the south and all the windows in this apartment are north-facing. We have plenty of food and water, including stuff that can be eaten cold if necessary.

There was a bit of wind earlier, although it seems to have died down a bit now. A drink can got blown out of a rubbish bin and into the street not too long ago.