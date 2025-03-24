Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicFound in late grandfathers garage - old Chalwyn Kerosene lantern
David321

480 posts

Ultimate Geek


#319119 24-Mar-2025 07:50
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,

 

 

 

Yesterday I was going through my late grandfather's garage with family and found an old Chalwyn lantern, there is no damage and it still works, but it's in need of restoration, (disassembling prepping and painting). It looks as though it has been painted at least once before.

 

I am considering pulling it apart myself, cleaning it and then painting black, but I would prefer to know if there is someone in the country (Christchurch if possible) who is familiar with doing this to these lanterns as due to the sentimental value I would like it done as good as possible, plus after watching the video below I am not keen on flattening the crown of the spring loaded piece to get it out and then bending it back once the piece is back in, as you will see in the video the guy really struggled with that.

 

I figure a sandblaster would be a very very useful tool also (as seen in the video) and perhaps a business or person that restores these may have one or access to one. 

 

If anyone has any info that could help, or any other relevant info that would be great.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2gLDQIyY2w

 




_David_

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8772 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3356804 24-Mar-2025 08:36
Send private message quote this post

Great little project - I love stuff like this - good video too. The Finnish guy used hand wire brushing, sand blasting and then bench grinder brushing/Dremel wire brush. Not sure all of those steps were necessary.

 

I think it all depends on how you want it to look when it's finished. Yours is in much better condition than his - it still has most of the paint and looks great - even if that paint isn't the original. Unless you want it to look like new, I'd be tempted to just get the glass out and wash it. Then wash the frame without disassembling - and rub the rusty areas gently with steel wool - removing the worst of the rust and fading the metal and paint together, preserving the patina. The overall effect should be brilliant and IMO more in keeping with the age of the lamp  - rather than just painting it black.

 

Then if you still don't like how it looks, go the whole hog like the video guy.  




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



networkn
Networkn
32271 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3356808 24-Mar-2025 08:56
Send private message quote this post

I'll be interested to see how you get on with this. I can't offer any advice, but I do find these type of restorations quite cool. I utterly lack the patience for them though. I watch those videos and marvel at the fact half way through they don't mash the whole thing flat with a hammer :) 

Bung
6406 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3356834 24-Mar-2025 10:01
Send private message quote this post

If you paint it it could end up looking like a modern AliExpress reproduction. AFAIK the original would have been electroplated. Above the flame any paint wouldn't last very long. As I tell myself there's nothing wrong with looking old.



Goosey
2801 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3356883 24-Mar-2025 13:27
Send private message quote this post

I sold one of these for $100 about 10 years ago…  to an older gentleman in Wainoni ChCh who was a collector

David321

480 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3356892 24-Mar-2025 14:08
Send private message quote this post

Goosey:

 

I sold one of these for $100 about 10 years ago…  to an older gentleman in Wainoni ChCh who was a collector

 

 

 

 

@Goosey If you have his details that would be awesome, thanks




_David_

Eva888
2384 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3356926 24-Mar-2025 16:23
Send private message quote this post

We used a rust converter paint on a couple exterior chairs and they came out a really nice semi dull grey a tad darker than your lamp. I think it would look really nice finishing it with that rather than black and would look closer to the original plus have protection. If you are interested I can see if I can find the brand name. 

gzt

gzt
17012 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3357043 24-Mar-2025 20:52
Send private message quote this post

It may have been blasted and primed at some stage.

 

Think carefully before you do anything unoriginal to it.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8772 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3368940 29-Apr-2025 20:10
Send private message quote this post

@David321 What did you end up doing?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

David321

480 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3369046 30-Apr-2025 07:09
Send private message quote this post

@eracode - and any others who may be interested

 

I have recently finished it, I took the glass out and cleaned it up in the tub with warm water, a scouring pad and washing powder. 

 

I then got the metal body vapour blasted and then gave it a few coats of a matte finish clear coat which claims to be rust resistant (rustoleum brand which is fairly reputable). 

 

It was the only clear coat the claims to prevent rust, and also the only clear coat I could find with a matte finish (I didn't want the lantern all shiney).

 

My original plan was to paint it after vapour blasting, but I liked the look of the bare metal after blasting, I think it strikes a good balance between keeping its vintage look but also cleaning it up enough to have on display.

 

I also put a new wick in it from AliExpress, as the old one was stained and smelly from dirty kerosene.

 

 

 




_David_

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8772 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3369047 30-Apr-2025 07:12
Send private message quote this post

That looks totally brilliant - love the finish and appearance. So much better than painting. Great work.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8772 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3369052 30-Apr-2025 07:27
Send private message quote this post

Hadn't heard of vapour blasting so looked into it. In simple terms, blasting using water as the carrier rather than air. Very interesting.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

lachlanw
156 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3369057 30-Apr-2025 08:13
Send private message quote this post

"Hadn't heard of vapour blasting so looked into it. Very interesting."

 

This^^

 

Also amazing job, looks incredible

nedkelly
656 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3369070 30-Apr-2025 08:50
Send private message quote this post

David321:

 

@eracode - and any others who may be interested

 

I have recently finished it, I took the glass out and cleaned it up in the tub with warm water, a scouring pad and washing powder. 

 

I then got the metal body vapour blasted and then gave it a few coats of a matte finish clear coat which claims to be rust resistant (rustoleum brand which is fairly reputable). 

 

It was the only clear coat the claims to prevent rust, and also the only clear coat I could find with a matte finish (I didn't want the lantern all shiney).

 

My original plan was to paint it after vapour blasting, but I liked the look of the bare metal after blasting, I think it strikes a good balance between keeping its vintage look but also cleaning it up enough to have on display.

 

I also put a new wick in it from AliExpress, as the old one was stained and smelly from dirty kerosene.

 

 

My grandfather has one of these still too, in a really nice blue.

Eva888
2384 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3369073 30-Apr-2025 09:12
Send private message quote this post

That’s such an amazing job. Grandad RIP will be looking down with a big grin of pride on his face. 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8772 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3369106 30-Apr-2025 10:33
Send private message quote this post

nedkelly:

 

My grandfather has one of these still too, in a really nice blue.

 

 

You can fix that - get it vaporised. 😀




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright