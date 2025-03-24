Hi all,

Yesterday I was going through my late grandfather's garage with family and found an old Chalwyn lantern, there is no damage and it still works, but it's in need of restoration, (disassembling prepping and painting). It looks as though it has been painted at least once before.

I am considering pulling it apart myself, cleaning it and then painting black, but I would prefer to know if there is someone in the country (Christchurch if possible) who is familiar with doing this to these lanterns as due to the sentimental value I would like it done as good as possible, plus after watching the video below I am not keen on flattening the crown of the spring loaded piece to get it out and then bending it back once the piece is back in, as you will see in the video the guy really struggled with that.

I figure a sandblaster would be a very very useful tool also (as seen in the video) and perhaps a business or person that restores these may have one or access to one.

If anyone has any info that could help, or any other relevant info that would be great.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2gLDQIyY2w