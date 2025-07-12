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ForumsOff topicNew World password character query
geek3001

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#320163 12-Jul-2025 09:44
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Received this email overnight from New World:

 

-----------

 

Dear customer,

We’re writing to inform you of a recent cyber security incident affecting a number of New World Clubcard accounts. Your account has not been affected.

Our technology team has identified suspicious external activity where scammers have attempted to gain access to accounts by trying commonly used passwords across many usernames. Based on our investigation, it appears that some New World Clubcard accounts with weaker or reused passwords may have been accessed without the cardholder’s authorisation.

New World’s systems have not been breached. The issue has arisen because some Clubcard customers’ passwords have been determined by scammers and compromised.

As a precautionary measure and in line with best security practices, we recommend that you please reset your password. Go to clubcard.co.nz, log into your account, click on ‘Account Details’ and then click on the ‘Change Password’ icon. We recommend a more secure password version using these 6 recommendations, and if you use the same password on other services, we strongly recommend changing those as well.

 

  • Use at least 12 characters

     

    • Longer passwords are harder to crack.
  • Mix character types

     

    • Include uppercase, lowercase, numbers, and at least one of these symbols (!@$%^&*()_+=-{};:'",.<>?|~`). Note # is not a valid symbol to be used.
  • Avoid common words and patterns

     

    • Don’t use easily guessed words like password, 123456, or qwerty.
  • Don’t use personal information

     

    • Avoid names, birthdays, or addresses.
  • Use passphrases

     

    • Combine unrelated words into a phrase (e.g., BlueTiger!Drinks7Coffee).
  • Make each password unique

     

    • Don’t reuse passwords across different accounts.

Urgent steps we are taking to protect all New World Clubcard holders

We are monitoring for any further malicious activity and our team is working closely with cybersecurity experts to ensure your data remains secure.

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience. Your privacy and security are extremely important to us, we have taken these actions to protect you and strongly recommend you established a refreshed and strong password.

Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.

 

-----------

 

 

 

I use long complex passwords and attempt to use as many non alpha-numeric characters as possible.

 

Any one know why the # (pound or hash) character is unable to be used in a password on many sites? I have encountered this on many sites, whereas elsewhere other sites happily accept that character.

 

 

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mentalinc
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  #3393432 12-Jul-2025 09:51
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Suggest update title as not sure a targeted password spray is a cyber incident. 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 



geek3001

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  #3393434 12-Jul-2025 09:55
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mentalinc:

 

Suggest update title as not sure a targeted password spray is a cyber incident. 

 

 

Fair point, however New World call it a cyber security incident in their email so are presumably treating it as such.

gehenna
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  #3393489 12-Jul-2025 11:02
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"complex" alphanumeric passwords are just as easy for systems to crack.  Their password policy is very old thinking and doesn't align with international standards. 



ezbee
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  #3393510 12-Jul-2025 12:28
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The complex mix of characters in passwords.
Why not make a WingDing and Emjoy mandatory, non-printable characters while you are at it ? 

 

These can be difficult for many to enter on cellphone or tablet keyboards, and there is the did I replace l with % or ( or ) etc this time that cyber criminals would never have in their brute force list. 

 

Then who has a system a cybercriminal could just constantly hit with a whole list of popular passwords one after the other ?
Its not hard for that system to include unusual characters too.

 

So its just an endless trail of 'Forgot my Password' requests. 
Which are a bit of a security issue themselves.

 

Just be like an 'Honest Chocolate' and have your best prices.
You have everyone's facial scans anyways. :-) 

 

I'm helping older relatives and its becoming hard, even with sharp mind, fingers may not be so quick and agile etc.
Everyone wants far too much for basic functionality.  
Even them trying a smartphone, you have all the google stuff, then Samsung etc want their pound of flesh.
Everything wants to send useless notifications, trending this or that you have to switch off etc etc.

MurrayM
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  #3394298 15-Jul-2025 14:42
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I use unique, long, randomly generated passwords created by my password manager (Bitwarden). When I got the email from New World advising to change my password I thought that it wasn't really necessary for me as I wouldn't have used that password anywhere else, but then I thought well why not, I'll change it anyway. So I followed the instructions in the email and logged into their website and found where I could change my password. I got Bitwarden to generate a new password but then I discovered that I couldn't paste it into  New World's password update form. I tried a few different things but it looks like New World doesn't want people to paste a password into this form, only type it in. At that point I gave up and left it using my old password.

 

Why do some companies think it's a bad idea to let people paste passwords? I think PayPal used to do this at some stage a few years ago, but then they saw the light and it's now allowed.

Eva888
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  #3394346 15-Jul-2025 15:00
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I did the change via the App and it was pretty easy. Qantas on the other hand was a pain to change as you’d type it in twice and there was no Success! thank you page and that made me wonder if it was accepted or not. Turns out they emailed to ask if I had changed the password and when I clicked Yes it informed me this notice has timed out. 

 

It's no wonder people hate changing passwords. Spent a morning mucking around with such. 

 
 
 
 

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Behodar
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  #3394348 15-Jul-2025 15:02
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MurrayM:

 

I use unique, long, randomly generated passwords created by my password manager (Bitwarden). When I got the email from New World advising to change my password I thought that it wasn't really necessary for me as I wouldn't have used that password anywhere else, but then I thought well why not, I'll change it anyway. So I followed the instructions in the email and logged into their website and found where I could change my password. I got Bitwarden to generate a new password but then I discovered that I couldn't paste it into  New World's password update form. I tried a few different things but it looks like New World doesn't want people to paste a password into this form, only type it in. At that point I gave up and left it using my old password.

 

Why do some companies think it's a bad idea to let people paste passwords? I think PayPal used to do this at some stage a few years ago, but then they saw the light and it's now allowed.

 

 

Same here, where I have a "gibberish" password that's not used anywhere else, but like you I couldn't paste a new one in. I didn't want to type it manually and risk introducing an error, so I'm still using the old password.

geek3001

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  #3394356 15-Jul-2025 15:26
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MurrayM:

 

then I discovered that I couldn't paste it into  New World's password update form. I tried a few different things but it looks like New World doesn't want people to paste a password into this form, only type it in. At that point I gave up and left it using my old password.

 

 

Precisely my experience... I then lost control of my vocabulary... can't repeat what I blurted out as it would break the Internet.

Groucho
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  #3394357 15-Jul-2025 15:27
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MurrayM:

 

I use unique, long, randomly generated passwords created by my password manager (Bitwarden). When I got the email from New World advising to change my password I thought that it wasn't really necessary for me as I wouldn't have used that password anywhere else, but then I thought well why not, I'll change it anyway. So I followed the instructions in the email and logged into their website and found where I could change my password. I got Bitwarden to generate a new password but then I discovered that I couldn't paste it into  New World's password update form. I tried a few different things but it looks like New World doesn't want people to paste a password into this form, only type it in. At that point I gave up and left it using my old password.

 

Why do some companies think it's a bad idea to let people paste passwords? I think PayPal used to do this at some stage a few years ago, but then they saw the light and it's now allowed.

 

 

I found exactly the same and got pretty annoyed I couldn't paste in my complex Bitwarden generated password conveniently copied to the clipboard.  Thought I'd eye ball it from the Bitwarden browser plugin but nope, can't have that open and be typing in a field at the same time.  Ended up with the Bitwarden app open with password showing and manually typed it into the browser field like a sucker.  

Oblivian
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  #3394361 15-Jul-2025 15:35
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I guess their attempt to disable paste is an anti leaked list post stop attempt?

 

Found them same with my generated one. Ended up manually adding to edge vault and on refresh it was able to lookup and populate using the new PW. Not before the entry url needing to explicitly be added as www.club... however.

Ragnor
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  #3396049 22-Jul-2025 00:35
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The target market for that email is the type of person who uses 123456 for their password, still very outdated advice and disabling paste is stupid.

 
 
 
 

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xpd

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  #3396057 22-Jul-2025 07:50
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Got this the other day.....

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

LinkTree

 

 

 

Ragnor
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  #3396300 22-Jul-2025 22:23
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xpd:

 

Got this the other day.....

 

 

Yep we've known this for over a decade, as illustrated by the legendary xkcd comic in 2011

 

 

https://xkcd.com/936/

 

 

jfw01
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  #3417445 22-Sep-2025 16:18
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So, if there was a standard for how to write a good, human-compatible password, what would be in it, and who should it be marketed to first?

 

I guess I'm thinking by analogy with the standards for cloud storage.

MadEngineer
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  #3417487 22-Sep-2025 18:09
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answer: bad coding. 




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