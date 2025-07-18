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ForumsOff topicLooking for socks that actually last
Paul1977

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#320211 18-Jul-2025 09:27
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I'm obvious hard on sock, but I can't be the only one.

 

Cheap socks I don't think I'd get more than 10 wears out of before I'm though the heel. Some I've tried I wouldn't even get that.

 

Tried more expensive merino ones from the likes of Mac Pac and Katmandu that have reinforced heels and toes, but either the reinforced section of the heel isn't big enough so my heels wear through the thinner part of the sock in front of the reinforcement, or for ones where the heel reinforcement is big enough the toe reinforcement doesn't extend under the entire ball of my foot so I wear it through their instead. I get longer out of these ones, but still nowhere near my moneys worth - maybe 20 or so wears at a guess.

 

I'm not running or hiking, I just want regular black socks that I can wear with regular shoes that last. I don't mind spending more if they actually last.

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kiwiharry
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  #3395248 18-Jul-2025 09:53
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I can't say that I'm hard on my socks, but I have found the Darn Tough range from The Warehouse seem to last me a very long time. I get the Utility Crew style as I prefer a slightly thicker sock for my regular usage.

 

The Warehouse - Darn Tough




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networkn
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  #3395255 18-Jul-2025 10:28
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Sorry to Hijack, but I am keen to find a set of nice, comfortable, good quality socks for work. Office work, with nicer shoes. They don't need to be thick, I don't want them too hot, but warm enough.  Plain Black would be good. 

nztim
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  #3395257 18-Jul-2025 10:34
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I treat them as a disposable item I replace every six months you can spend more Monday and maybe they will last 12 - 18 but meh you are wearing them 5 days a week, they are going to wear out and are cheap




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KiwiSurfer
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  #3395293 18-Jul-2025 11:29
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I've had good luck with Macpac, Kathmandu, Nike and Under Armour socks of various types/sizes. I go hiking every now and then so generally try and get good socks from Macpac/Kathmandu and use it also for everyday use when not hiking, alongside Under Armour/Nike/etc socks for everyday use as well. YMMV I guess. I've always avoided the cheaper socks -- it's not much more expensive to get the nicer brand names so don't see the point in saving a few dollars.

kiwi_64
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  #3395294 18-Jul-2025 11:33
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I've learned to sick with ice breaker/merino.

 

I know they're expensive to buy, but a) they never stink, and b) they do last a loooooong time

Goosey
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  #3395327 18-Jul-2025 13:04
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Stay away from the nylon stuff…go 100% cotton if you can.

 

also, becareful when pulling the socks apart, by this I mean, get scissors and cut the plastic that’s holding them together at new.

 

(I swear they punch these things thru the sock very well knowning this will cause the first rip).

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop now at Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
maoriboy
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  #3395333 18-Jul-2025 13:12
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I've had a lot of good use out of Norsewear socks. Made up the road (kinda) so it also supports local.





HowickDota
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  #3395338 18-Jul-2025 13:31
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I haven't found socks that last for ever but have found Stance, specifically the icon version that use "infiknit", and icebreaker, midweight socks to be durable.

 

Both have replacement guarantees for holes - any sock that I use eventually wears through at the toe, that I've used successfully be returning to the retailer, macpac and rebel sports for icebreaker and rebel sport for stance.

Senecio
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  #3395348 18-Jul-2025 14:22
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Smartwool.

 

Expensive but they last. 

openmedia
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  #3395356 18-Jul-2025 14:38
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For "work shoes" I find a lot of socks don't have sufficient cushioning, especially when I'm visiting Wellington and walking between a lot of different customers.

 

I've found these to be pretty good so far, and not too expensive.

 

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/underworks-mens-crew-all-day-cushion-socks-2-pack/RM110155608-2M.html

 

For more casual shoes I've been using Bonds or Jockey "trainer socks", and again I tend towards cotton centric with a high degree of cushioning. 




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Eva888
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  #3395367 18-Jul-2025 15:32
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Bought these for Mr E. Thicker than a dress sock as has a towel like inside but very cosy 80% wool. Good price.  The smaller size is quite big with a roomy toe. I note he has other socks advertised now as well. They washed up ok and can fit in a normal shoe so not as bulky as they appear.

 

 https://www.trademe.co.nz/clothing-fashion/men/socks/auction-5425593604.htm

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

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Rust
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  #3395407 18-Jul-2025 18:24
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Norsewear socks. You'll never look back. They do wool and Possum. Super comfortable. Last forever.

 

Relatively expensive, but totally worth it.

larknz
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  #3395412 18-Jul-2025 18:44
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I buy Bonds socks at Dress Smart in christchurch when they are on special. A cheap price for a really long lasting sock.

gzt

gzt
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  #3395424 18-Jul-2025 19:45
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HowickDota: I haven't found socks that last for ever but have found Stance, specifically the icon version that use "infiknit", and icebreaker, midweight socks to be durable.

Best retailer for Stance with a good selection? I have not seen them around much recently.

aspett
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  #3395426 18-Jul-2025 19:48
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Nzsockco, down in Ashburton. Their thicker socks are comfortable and have been lasting me for years rather than months. Example

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