I'm obvious hard on sock, but I can't be the only one.

Cheap socks I don't think I'd get more than 10 wears out of before I'm though the heel. Some I've tried I wouldn't even get that.

Tried more expensive merino ones from the likes of Mac Pac and Katmandu that have reinforced heels and toes, but either the reinforced section of the heel isn't big enough so my heels wear through the thinner part of the sock in front of the reinforcement, or for ones where the heel reinforcement is big enough the toe reinforcement doesn't extend under the entire ball of my foot so I wear it through their instead. I get longer out of these ones, but still nowhere near my moneys worth - maybe 20 or so wears at a guess.

I'm not running or hiking, I just want regular black socks that I can wear with regular shoes that last. I don't mind spending more if they actually last.