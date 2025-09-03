Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic: Reusing passwords, possibly a NZ data breach and latest activities on Geekzone
#322601 3-Sep-2025 15:32
Hi folks

 

I am looking at the Geekzone traffic and noticed that today we had a higher than normal number of accounts blocking from accessing Geekzone because the users have username and password leaked somewhere else.

 

As a reminder, every time you login we check for password leaks. If you user credentials (username or email + password) is found to be leaked somewhere else you will see a page asking you to reset your password via email. 

 

The attempts I've seen today all came from cloud providers outside New Zealand.

 

My guess is that there is a fresh data breach somewhere (New Zealand?) and these Bad Actors™️ are targeting New Zealand sites to validate the accounts. 

 

Make sure you do not reuse passwords - today's numbers tell me a few of you are doing exactly this. 




Make sure you do not reuse passwords - today's numbers tell me a few of you are doing exactly this. 

 

  #3410754 3-Sep-2025 15:40
I love it when customers tell me that they know their password for our website is right because its the one that they use everywhere. They are normally the same ones that complain that we make them have 2 factor logins and its too much work to use the website.




Richard rich.ms



  #3410757 3-Sep-2025 15:51
richms:

 

I love it when customers tell me that they know their password for our website is right because its the one that they use everywhere. They are normally the same ones that complain that we make them have 2 factor logins and its too much work to use the website.

 

 

I see you've met my father-in-law!

  #3410759 3-Sep-2025 15:53
I should add that there's a captcha shown when the reset page is loaded and only 20% passed today.

 

So definitely bots.

 

Also, we do rate limit so at some point these bots would be blocked. However nothing can be done if they try slowly.  

 

On the bright side, no account can be accessed until a password reset is performed, so even in case of a leak somewhere else this wouldn't be "validated" for these bots.




On the bright side, no account can be accessed until a password reset is performed, so even in case of a leak somewhere else this wouldn't be "validated" for these bots. 

 



  #3410760 3-Sep-2025 15:55
richms:

 

I love it when customers tell me that they know their password for our website is right because its the one that they use everywhere. They are normally the same ones that complain that we make them have 2 factor logins and its too much work to use the website.

 

 

Cue Trade Me users complaining about their accounts being compromised and Trade Me "not doing anything" as per the latest scare articles on Stuff.




Cue Trade Me users complaining about their accounts being compromised and Trade Me "not doing anything" as per the latest scare articles on Stuff. 

 

