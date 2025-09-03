Hi folks

I am looking at the Geekzone traffic and noticed that today we had a higher than normal number of accounts blocking from accessing Geekzone because the users have username and password leaked somewhere else.

As a reminder, every time you login we check for password leaks. If you user credentials (username or email + password) is found to be leaked somewhere else you will see a page asking you to reset your password via email.

The attempts I've seen today all came from cloud providers outside New Zealand.

My guess is that there is a fresh data breach somewhere (New Zealand?) and these Bad Actors™️ are targeting New Zealand sites to validate the accounts.

Make sure you do not reuse passwords - today's numbers tell me a few of you are doing exactly this.