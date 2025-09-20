My daughter purchased a new wireless transmitter yesterday for her guitar, ready for a gig last night..... and 5min before going on stage, the strap lock gave out and the guitar hit the ground badly, and has damaged the wireless unit.

I'd have a go at fixing it but my eyesight and knowledge are not great....

So, anyone on the Nth Shore/Rodney district have great soldering skills that might be able to fix it ? A couple of wires have popped off, one its obvious where it goes, but the other Im not sure without popping out the entire unit from its housing which Id rather not do myself. :) Note: This was NOT a Temu purchase but a BOSS branded one.