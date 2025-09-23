Samsung Electronics New Zealand is launching two free drive-through e-waste collection events this October to help Aucklanders easily and responsibly clear out unwanted electronics and prevent them from ending up in landfills.

With electronic waste being one of the fastest-growing waste streams in the world, these events provide a simple, cost-free solution for the community. Residents can drop off everything from old computers and TVs to heat pumps and whiteware[1]—even items not made by Samsung—at Trusts Arena on Saturday October 11, and at Eden Park on Saturday October 18.

This initiative is a critical part of Samsung’s broader commitment to sustainability, which extends from product design to end-of-life solutions. The company is again partnering with Echo, New Zealand's largest e-waste disposal company[2], to ensure all items are handled and processed in an environmentally sound manner.

“We believe that our responsibility doesn't end when a product is sold; it extends to its entire lifecycle,” said Shannon Watts, Group Marketing Director at Samsung New Zealand. “These bi-annual collection events are a hands-on way for us to empower the community to make a real difference. We are committed to not only designing energy-efficient products but also providing accessible, free pathways for people to responsibly dispose of old tech and keep harmful materials out of our environment.”

Samsung’s e-waste collection events in May earlier this year were a major success, diverting an impressive 45,955 kg of e-waste from landfills, resulting in 13,179 kg of greenhouse gas emissions avoided. With its second round of events this year, Samsung continues to highlight the growing issue of electronic waste and promote responsible e-waste management through these initiatives.

The events are designed to be as convenient as possible, allowing participants to simply drive up and drop off their items without ever leaving their vehicle. Those wanting to attend can RSVP via the Facebook event pages (Trusts Arena or Eden Park) or simply drive to the designated drop-off points at either of the below locations from 9am - 3pm on Saturday, October 11th and 18th.



Trusts Arena Lower Carpark

Saturday October 11th

Gate 3

65-67 Central Park Drive

Henderson

Auckland 0612



Eden Park Carpark

Saturday October 18th

Gate M, entry via Sandringham Road

Kingsland

Auckland 1024