kiwifidget:

Go and visit your Mum - it's a good thing anyway 😄

Make sure all the taps and water using devices are turned off.

Note the water meter reading.

Take Mum out shopping / sightseeing and for a nice lunch - you need to be gone four or five hours and giving your Mum a nice little treat outing and lunch is a great idea anyway.

When you get Mum home, before you turn on any taps or appliances, note the meter reading again.

If the two readings are different, either you have a leak or you missed a running tap