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ForumsOff topicProblematic neighbors - what can be done?
David321

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#323047 20-Oct-2025 08:11
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Hi all,

 

 

 

We have a house nearby our house (not neighbors though), this house is a rental (I suspect) and has a few young people living in it. The people in this house cause a lot of issues for those living next to and close by to them mainly with noise and general nuisance.

 

Some of the issues are, tenants riding very noisy two stroke dirt bikes up and down the street pulling wheelies etc, constant revving of car engines they are repairing on their driveway, smoke drifting into neighboring properties from their fire pit they use at night, loud music from their property during the day and night.

 

We live in a new area of Farringdon in Rolleston which still has active covenants, but I cannot see any rules that they would be breaching with what they are doing except the trailer parked permanently within site of the street. I have called noise control on them a few times during their late-night parties, they turned the music off and started whistling very loud for about 30 mins after (yes really).

 

My questions are what (if anything) can be done about this? Its mainly the revving of engines that is the big problem and the noisy vehicles going up and down the street from their property. I can’t see noise control being an effective option for this as they simply wouldn’t rev the engines when the noise inspector turned up, I am picking the same issue would apply to police (if they even turned up).

 

Note - we get on well with our neighbors who also find these people problematic, but they do not want to get involved to much for fear of retaliation or making the situation worse. 




_David_

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ascroft
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  #3426564 20-Oct-2025 08:38
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Anonymous note to landlord saying you are concerned the place is being wrecked and you thought they should know… 




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alasta
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  #3426565 20-Oct-2025 08:41
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If you order a copy of the land title from the property from LINZ it'll cost about $6 and should give you the name of the property owner. I suspect it won't provide contact details, but you might be able to use the names of the owners to track them down online.

 

It would be useful to have a chat with them to see if they are aware of these problem behaviours with their tenants. Chances are that the owners are employing a property manager who is not doing their job properly. 

trig42
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  #3426568 20-Oct-2025 08:50
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Yeah, landlords are probably your only option. Council won't do much, Police even less (unless something illegal is happening).
We had a similar situation about 16 years ago - house full of teenagers in a rental (in Napier)

 

They wrecked the house (think, skating inside, fire pits outside, trash everywhere and not in a 'bad' area either) and stressed out the whole neighborhood yelling, loud vehicles, throwing rubbish into neighbour properties. The police even showed up once when once of the douchebags was brandishing an air rifle - this was about 1 month and 1 street over from where the 'Napier Siege' was.

 

We contacted the Landlord, who basically ignored us.

 

They were moved on, but not before we'd moved to another city for work reasons. Apparently, the landlord (who had moved to the South Island) eventually did an inspection and had the tenancy terminated quick smart after that....



Wheelbarrow01
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  #3426618 20-Oct-2025 10:27
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A quick google search of the address might reveal a past rental listing which will provide you with the property manager's details - assuming there is one.

 

Failing that, you can visit the council office in person and say you need to get in contact with the property owner due to a problem, and they will likely give you their "address for service" - the address the rates bill is sent to. You can then reach out to the owner via letter or possibly email.

 

If both those fail, all you can do is start spoiling their fun. The dirt bikes are almost certain not to be roadworthy so capture some photos/video of them riding down the street and call the cops. If you have evidence of them riding, the cops can at least identify who is riding them and start to issue infringements.

 

Call the council and say you believe they are burning rubbish in their back yard. That's likely to prompt a council visit. Keep up the noise control complaints. Kindly mow their grass berm for them - at 7am on a Sunday.

alasta
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  #3426629 20-Oct-2025 10:46
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Wheelbarrow01:

 

Kindly mow their grass berm for them - at 7am on a Sunday.

 

 

Complaints to the council, landlord and police are the right thing to do where appropriate, but I would be very careful about getting into a tit-for-tat war by deliberately disturbing them as retaliation. It tends to end badly with these types of people. 

Gurezaemon
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  #3426779 20-Oct-2025 17:38
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The neighborsfromhell subreddit is full of these stories, mainly from a US perspective where people seem to be able to get police to show up and act as their own personal enforcers.

 

Being reddit, most of the suggestions as to what to do with the annoying neighbours are at best not all that realistic, and at worst downright provocative and inflammatory, but they are at least often entertaining. 

 

Some of the less shrill suggestions may give you some ideas as to what, if anything can be done.




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Wheelbarrow01
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  #3426861 20-Oct-2025 22:19
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alasta:

 

Wheelbarrow01:

 

Kindly mow their grass berm for them - at 7am on a Sunday.

 

 

Complaints to the council, landlord and police are the right thing to do where appropriate, but I would be very careful about getting into a tit-for-tat war by deliberately disturbing them as retaliation. It tends to end badly with these types of people. 

 

 

Sorry, I forgot to wave my sarcasm flag... 😎

Quinny
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  #3426905 21-Oct-2025 09:49
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Also in Farringdon, and I have lovely neighbours, BUT, they have 10 vehicles. Yes 10. We think he is a Vehicle Trader/Seller. Huge Vans that block the whole road and take all the street's car parks. I try to be nice and smile, but it drives me nuts.

 

Looked at several options, but in the end, all we can do is suck it up tbh. Thoughts are with you, and as others have said, I would not do anything to escalate. No one wins.

darkasdes2
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  #3426913 21-Oct-2025 10:10
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If they are doing anything illegal, report it anonymously via crimestoppers each time they do something. 

 

 

 

This was the advice I given by the police to help deal with our neighbours in a rental who were constantly smoking weed and now they are gone.

johno1234
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  #3426918 21-Oct-2025 10:17
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darkasdes2:

 

If they are doing anything illegal, report it anonymously via crimestoppers each time they do something. 

 

 

 

This was the advice I given by the police to help deal with our neighbours in a rental who were constantly smoking weed and now they are gone.

 

 

Smoking weed would be of zero interest to the police these days.

darkasdes2
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  #3426934 21-Oct-2025 10:29
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johno1234:

 

darkasdes2:

 

If they are doing anything illegal, report it anonymously via crimestoppers each time they do something. 

 

 

 

This was the advice I given by the police to help deal with our neighbours in a rental who were constantly smoking weed and now they are gone.

 

 

Smoking weed would be of zero interest to the police these days.

 

 

 

 

It was of interest to the police officer I spoke to as they were doing it quite often and my three young boys should not have to be subjected to 2nd hand smoke when they want to play outside.

 
 
 
 

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Wheelbarrow01
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  #3427165 22-Oct-2025 14:08
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Quinny:

 

Also in Farringdon, and I have lovely neighbours, BUT, they have 10 vehicles. Yes 10. We think he is a Vehicle Trader/Seller. Huge Vans that block the whole road and take all the street's car parks. I try to be nice and smile, but it drives me nuts.

 

Looked at several options, but in the end, all we can do is suck it up tbh. Thoughts are with you, and as others have said, I would not do anything to escalate. No one wins.

 

 

10? Those are rookie numbers 🤣

floydbloke
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  #3427166 22-Oct-2025 14:16
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Quinny:

 

Also in Farringdon, and I have lovely neighbours, BUT, they have 10 vehicles. Yes 10. We think he is a Vehicle Trader/Seller. Huge Vans that block the whole road and take all the street's car parks. ....

 

 

Are the one's on the street all registered and warranted?  You mention they're lovely and you may not want to wind things up but the council may have some interest if reg and WOF's are out.  Getting hit in the pocket would likely spur your neighbours into some form of action.




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Quinny
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  #3427169 22-Oct-2025 14:34
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Motor Traders (or something like them) visited his house, but no one was ever home, so they left a card at my place. It was a super interesting conversation. We think he imports and sells. All regos and warrants are perfect. 

MichaelNZ
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  #3427176 22-Oct-2025 15:14
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We have cordial relations with all our neighbours.

 

Reading through this some of the 'issues' are obnoxious, agreed, but others sound like a normal day in the country.

 

A couple of years ago we had someone across the valley move in, probably from some city. She sees me with a rifle in the neighbour's paddock (being responsible to be clear) and kicks up a bit of a fuss with him just to be informed by said neighbour (who is a stalwart in the local gun club) I had permission to shoot there.

 

Another neighbour has a few cars in various states. Contrast with our place which is neat and tidy. Its not what we would do but its his business.

 

Its mostly a 'live and let live' type of area and my advice to anyone moving here or similar (aka. most of rural NZ) to fit in with this culture because with high home ownership rates neighbours tend to stick around awhile.

 

But we have also seen a couple of trouble makers moved on quite 'firmly' from the town. One of them kept his place like a dump and was the local tale teller. By the time he moved on (aka. was nudged) we were the only people who would still talk with him. The other - who I never met - had bad report follow him and there are some things which are not over-lookable. Not here or anywhere.

 

So the point here is read the room before making waves.




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