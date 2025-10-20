Hi all,

We have a house nearby our house (not neighbors though), this house is a rental (I suspect) and has a few young people living in it. The people in this house cause a lot of issues for those living next to and close by to them mainly with noise and general nuisance.

Some of the issues are, tenants riding very noisy two stroke dirt bikes up and down the street pulling wheelies etc, constant revving of car engines they are repairing on their driveway, smoke drifting into neighboring properties from their fire pit they use at night, loud music from their property during the day and night.

We live in a new area of Farringdon in Rolleston which still has active covenants, but I cannot see any rules that they would be breaching with what they are doing except the trailer parked permanently within site of the street. I have called noise control on them a few times during their late-night parties, they turned the music off and started whistling very loud for about 30 mins after (yes really).

My questions are what (if anything) can be done about this? Its mainly the revving of engines that is the big problem and the noisy vehicles going up and down the street from their property. I can’t see noise control being an effective option for this as they simply wouldn’t rev the engines when the noise inspector turned up, I am picking the same issue would apply to police (if they even turned up).

Note - we get on well with our neighbors who also find these people problematic, but they do not want to get involved to much for fear of retaliation or making the situation worse.